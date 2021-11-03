Cowboys' Michael Gallup: May need another week

Prescott (calf) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports. Coach Mike McCarthy laid out the plan for Prescott earlier Thursday, stating he would take part in rehab first before moving on to individual drills, at which point the Cowboys would assess to see if he was fit for some team work, according to Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site. Prescott proceeded to do just that, including change of direction and holding a ball after dropping back from center, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com. Afterward, Prescott acknowledged to Watkins that it isn't his decision whether he'll be able to play through a strained right calf Sunday in Minnesota. Such a call will be a collaboration between the coaching, training and medical staffs, but if Prescott isn't able to suit up Cooper Rush will be prepared to start under center for Dallas.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO