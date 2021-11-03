CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Electric soot collector shows promise in mitigating emissions from residential biomass combustion

Science Daily
 9 days ago

Air pollution emitted by residential biomass combustion is a known cause of adverse health effects, such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, as well as adverse climate effects. Residential biomass combustion has been highlighted as a major source of air pollution almost everywhere in the world, causing particularly high emissions of fine...

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

COP26 leaves too many loopholes for the fossil fuel industry. Here are 5 of them

For the Glasgow climate summit to be judged a success, a key outcome had to be that parties agree the majority of the world’s fossil fuel reserves need to be left in the ground. As recent research suggests, 89% of coal and 59% of gas reserves need to stay in the ground if there’s to be even a 50% chance of global temperature rise staying under the crucial limit of 1.5℃ this century. The summit, COP26, has not lived up to that ambition because there are too many loopholes for the fossil fuel industry to exploit. Some promising proposals have been...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

Wright Electric Targets Zero-Emissions Short-Haul Flights By 2026

U.S. startup Wright Electric believes zero-emissions short-haul flights could be possible by as early as 2026 and plans to convert a 100-seat regional jet, the BAe 146, to electric propulsion. The company is targeting 1-hr. flights over routes of 400 nm or less at jet speeds and altitudes. Wright is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
modernfarmer.com

Meat Industry Groups Promise to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 2030

Agriculture is a significant producer of greenhouse gas emissions, and livestock especially so; the United Nations estimates that about 14.5 percent of all human-created greenhouse gas emissions come from livestock. The meat industry has come under fire for its part in rising emissions levels, and it announced this week that, in response, the vast majority of North American meat producers have committed to reducing their emissions. But by how much?
AGRICULTURE
Science Daily

New sensor detects ever smaller nanoparticles

Source: Karlsruher Institut für Technologie (KIT) Nanoparticles are omnipresent in our environment: Viruses in ambient air, proteins in the body, as building blocks of new materials for electronics, or in surface coatings. Visualizing these smallest particles is a problem: They are so small that they can hardly be seen under an optical microscope. Researchers have now developed a sensor that not only detects nanoparticles, but also determines their condition and tracks their movements in space.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soot#Biomass#Combustion#Masonry Heater#The European Union
Science Daily

New scalable method resolves materials joining in solid-state batteries

Scientists at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory have developed a scalable, low-cost method to improve the joining of materials in solid-state batteries, resolving one of the big challenges in the commercial development of safe, long-lived energy storage systems. Solid-state batteries incorporate a safer, fast-charging architecture featuring a...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Student’s research upends understanding of upper atmospheric wind

Space physicist Mark Conde had been seeing something curious in his atmospheric research data since the 1990s. But it was not until three years ago that he realized this odd behavior of upper-level wind was a real phenomenon and not a problem with instrumentation. So he turned it over to...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Hidden behavior of supercapacitor materials

Researchers from the University of Surrey's Advanced Technology Institute (ATI) and the University of São Paulo have developed a new analysis technique that will help scientists improve renewable energy storage by making better supercapacitors. The team's new approach enables researchers to investigate the complex inter-connected behaviour of supercapacitor electrodes made from layers of different materials.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Science
Daily Democrat

Garamendi introduces ‘Biomass and Biogas for Electric Vehicles Act’

Congressman John Garamendi (D-CA) introduced the “Biomass and Biogas for Electric Vehicles Act.” This legislation would allow biomass facilities generating renewable electricity to finally participate in the federal Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) program. “I have long supported a utility-scale subsidy for biomass electricity to incentivize proper forest management and much-needed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Science Daily

Life cycle assessment of carbon capture

In our efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, carbon capture is mentioned as a possible technology. CO2 can, for example, be captured from large industrial companies and from incineration plants. However, like all other technologies, carbon capture leaves its own imprint on the outside world. DTU Environment has therefore conducted...
ENVIRONMENT
Science Daily

How monitoring quantum Otto engine affects its performance

Covering a broad spectrum of different modes of operations of engines with a working substance having just two quantum states, the researchers found that only for idealized cycles that perform infinitely slowly it makes no difference which monitoring scheme is applied. But all engines that run in finite time and hence are of practical interest work considerably better for their power output and reliability when they are monitored according to the repeated contact scheme.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Black carbon aerosols heating Arctic: Large contribution from mid-latitude biomass burning

Newswise — Over the past few decades, the annual average temperature in the Arctic has increased almost twice as fast as it has elsewhere in the world. Although the main driver of this warming is the global increase in the concentration of carbon dioxide, various climate forcers and feedback processes amplify Arctic warming. Black carbon (BC) aerosols in the Arctic have been attracting attention as a climate forcer that accelerates this warming.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

How biomass from plants could replace unrenewable resources in optical applications

A digital, urbanized world consumes huge amounts of raw materials that could hardly be called environmentally friendly. One promising solution may be found in renewable raw materials, according to research published in Advanced Materials. In their paper, the international research group has taken a close look at how lignocellulose—or plant biomass—can be used for optical applications, potentially replacing commonly used materials like sand and plastics.
SCIENCE
theenergymix.com

Shell Promises to Cut Selected Emissions in Half by 2030

Royal Dutch Shell has pledged to halve its production and distribution (Scope 1 and 2) emissions by 2030, still a far cry from the 45% across-the-board cut (including Scope 3) demanded by a Dutch court in May. Having purposely been given no formal role by COP 26 organizers in Glasgow,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Investigation of the effects of pretreatment on the elemental composition of ash derived from selected Nigerian lignocellulosic biomass

Lignocellulosic biomass is an important source of renewable energy and a potential replacement for fossil fuels. In this work, the X-ray fluorescence (XRF) method was used to analyze the elemental composition of raw and pretreated lignocellulosic biomass of cassava peels, corn cobs, rice husks, sugarcane bagasse, yam peels, and mixtures of cassava peels and yam peels, corn cobs and rice husks and all five biomass samples combined. The influence of particle size on elemental properties was investigated by screening the selected biomass into two size fractions, of an average of 300 and 435Â Âµm, respectively. The total concentration of Mg, Al, Si, P, S, Cl, Ca, Ti, Cr, Mn, Fe, Co, Cu, Zn, Sn, Ni, Br, Mo, Ba, Hg, and Pb were determined for each of the biomass samples before and after the different pretreatments adopted in this study. From the results of the analysis, there was a significant reduction in the concentration of calcium in all the analyzed biomass after the alkaline pretreatment with rice husks biomass having the lowest concentration of 66Â ppm after the alkaline pretreatment. The sulfur content of the acid pretreated biomass increased considerably which is likely due to the sulfuric acid used for the acid pretreatment. The fact that a mixture of biomass feedstock affects the properties of the biomass after pretreatment was validated in the mixed biomass of cassava peels and yam peels biomass as an example. The concentration of Mg in the mixed biomass was 1441Â ppm but was 200Â ppm and 353Â ppm in individual cassava peels and yam peels respectively. The results of this study demonstrated that pretreated mixtures of biomass have varied elemental compositions, which could be an important factor affecting downstream processes, especially if a hybrid feedstock is used in a large-scale application.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ScienceAlert

24,000 Years of Temperature Data Show Just How Unprecedented Current Global Heating Is

The world is warming at an "extraordinary" pace unlike anything seen over the past 24,000 years, according to a new study that has amassed hundreds of temperature records from around the globe to map past climate change. Reconstructing past temperatures from marine sediments dating back to the peak of the last ice age, the study reinforces – once again – humans have caused a shift in Earth's climate never before detected in the geological record. "This reconstruction suggests that current temperatures are unprecedented in 24,000 years, and also suggests that the speed of human-caused global warming is faster than anything we've seen...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy