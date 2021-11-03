CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'7th Heaven' star Barry Watson talks new projects, spirituality and cancer battle

ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m7FVX_0clT8Zov00

Like many children of the late ‘70s and ’80s, Michael Landon's TV shows “Little House on the Prairie” and “Highway to Heaven” were appointment viewing for Barry Watson.

That's why when Watson was given the opportunity to co-star opposite Jill Scott in a film remake of “Highway to Heaven” for Lifetime, he was all for it.

“Michael Landon was such a huge, huge part of my childhood," said Watson over a recent Zoom chat from his home in Los Angeles. “I was just really honored to be a part of it and nervous as well.”

In this “ Highway to Heaven,” debuting Saturday, Scott is an angel sent from heaven. She takes the form of a junior high counselor and finds a young boy grieving the loss of his mother. Watson plays the school principal, serving as Scott's sidekick — similar to the role Victor French played in the series. He says it makes perfect sense why Scott was cast as the angel.

“She’s got this sort of like angelic presence about her. I can’t imagine anybody else playing that role besides Jill Scott," said Watson.

Watson is currently filming a new Ava DuVernay-produced series called “ Naomi " for The CW — a DC superhero show starring Kaci Walfall. Watson plays her dad.

To be cast as the parent of a teen is interesting for Watson, now 47, who first became known as Matt Camden, the eldest child in the Aaron Spelling wholesome drama “7th Heaven," about a reverend and his large family. Jessica Biel and Beverley Mitchell played his younger sisters.

“It feels bizarre because I still goof off and I’m pretty much still a clown on set, yet everybody comes to me with questions about stuff and I’m like, ‘Oh, right, because I’m the old guy who’s been doing this for a while now.’"

Watson, who has starred in two projects with the word “heaven” in the title and jokes “what's the next heaven thing I'm gonna do?" was raised Roman Catholic. He identifies as spiritual rather than religious.

“I think everybody’s got some sort of spirituality within them," he says. "We’re all angels, we’re all here to help each other out, and I think there’s something very spiritual about humanity in that way."

Doing good and giving back is important to Watson and his family. His wife is Natasha Gregson Wagner, daughter of producer Richard Gregson and film star Natalie Wood. Her step-dad is Robert Wagner.

Watson and Wagner share a daughter, Clover, 9, and Watson has two sons from a previous relationship, 13-year-old Felix and Oliver, who is 16.

During the height of the pandemic, Watson and Wagner got into the habit of sending gift cards and food to his hometown hospital, Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Michigan. Clover would send letters to the doctors and nurses.

“At the very beginning they would write her back,” said Watson. When the replies stopped coming he says he had to explain, "they’re very busy people, but they appreciate everything you do.'"

Watson is especially grateful to healthcare workers because almost 20 years ago he had his own serious health battle. In 2002, he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma at 28. He underwent chemotherapy and has been in remission since 2003.

“It’s still such a big part of my life because I still think about it, but also time has passed where it’s almost like, ‘Did that really happen? Did I really go through all that?’ And now having this whole other life with my wife and my kids that they weren’t even a part of that time, it feels like a lifetime ago," he said.

“My oncologist was just so amazing and made me feel so confident. I felt like, ‘OK, I’ve got this. I’ve got another soldier that’s going to help me fight this thing.’"

He remembers rationalizing what were symptoms at the time.

Extreme fatigue was attributed to his work schedule and itchy skin he assumed was because it was winter and dry out. The warning bells came from night sweats. “The whole bed would just be soaking wet, like somebody just dumped water all over me.”

Watson urges people to stay on top of their health.

“For the last year and a half with COVID-19, people were almost staying away from their doctor at times. It’s more important now than ever to get your checkups, get your bloodwork done. Looking back, my body was trying to tell me something way before I was diagnosed. Listen to your body."

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Natalie Wood's Sister Just Shared New Details About Her Unsolved Murder

Natalie Wood's death remains one of the longest ongoing Hollywood mysteries, and the speculation over how it happened is still continuing on. In a new book, Natalie's sister, actor Lana Wood, writes about the star's death by drowning, including her thoughts on what occurred that night, as well as the latest from the investigation. Ahead of the release of the book, Little Sister: My Investigation into the Mysterious Death of Natalie Wood, Lana spoke with the New York Post about the tragic situation and said that she has "no doubt" who is responsible for her sister's death. Read on to see what Lana has to say and to learn more about where the investigation stands now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Natalie Wood’s Kids: Meet The Late Actress’ 3 Adult Children

Natalie Wood was the proud mother of two biological kids and a proud stepmother to her husband’s daughter. Find out more about the late actress’ children here. Natalie Wood was a beloved Hollywood actress who shockingly perished while on a boating trip to Santa Catalina Island off the coast of Southern California with husband Robert Wagner. Natalie, whose body was discovered in the water on Nov. 29, 1981, was 43 years old at the time of her death, and she was a beautiful talent who went down in history as Hollywood royalty.
LOS ANGELES, CA
survivornet.com

The Rebirth of ‘Highway to Heaven’: Cancer Survivor and Actor Barry Watson Drew Inspiration From the Late Michael Landon, Who Battled Pancreatic Cancer

Actor Barry Watson will appear in Lifetime’s reboot of the classic show Highway to Heaven. Watson battled Hodgkin lymphoma in 2002, and has been in remission since his chemotherapy treatment that year. One of the things that attracted Watson to the role was the legacy of another cancer fighter: Michael...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
People

7th Heaven Star Barry Watson Turned Down Roles to Focus on Fatherhood: 'I Have No Regrets'

It's been 25 years since the first episode of his hit series 7th Heaven, but Barry Watson is still getting reminders of the show and his character today. "My [16-year-old] son Oliver grew his hair out and I looked at him the other day and he reminded me of Matt Camden," says Watson, 47, who played the eldest Camden sibling for six seasons. "My 13-year-old Felix just binge-watched it. It is amazing that so many people are still being introduced to that show."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Us Weekly

Barry Watson Recalls Jessica Biel and Beverley Mitchell Crushing on Him During ‘7th Heaven’ Days

Costar connection! Barry Watson knew that his 7th Heaven castmates Jessica Biel and Beverley Mitchell had big crushes on him when they worked together. “I think they were always, sort of, lingering around my trailer,” the 47-year-old actor exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, October 28, while promoting Lifetime’s Highway to Heaven. “I’d walk out and they [would] just, like, pretend [that] they weren’t really there.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Highway to Heaven’ Reboot Star Opens Up About Succeeding Michael Landon

If you’re a fan of classic TV, like most Outsiders, you probably don’t have to be reminded about “Highway to Heaven’s” legacy. The original drama ran on the NBC network from ’84 to ’89 starring Michael Landon as Jonathan Smith. The premise of the show involved the story of an angel sent down to Earth to help those in need. The newly announced “Highway to Heaven” reboot actually premieres this weekend. As with any reboot, fans might be a little weary of the new cast.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Scott
Person
Beverley Mitchell
Person
Robert Wagner
Person
Jessica Biel
Person
Barry Watson
Person
Michael Landon
Person
Natasha Gregson Wagner
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

TV Talk: Feel-good ‘Highway to Heaven’ is back as a cable movie series

Trib Total Media TV writer Rob Owen offers a viewing tip for the coming week. This week, Lifetime delivers the first in what is intended to be a series of “Highway to Heaven” movies with Jill Scott taking over as the angel from the late Michael Landon, who starred in the 1984-89 NBC weekly series.
TV & VIDEOS
gospelmusic.org

Jill Scott Stars in Highway to Heaven on Lifetime

The Lifetime original movie Highway to Heaven, starring Grammy® Award winner Jill Scott and Barry Watson, is set to premiere this Saturday, November 6 at 8/7c. A “first look” trailer for the film has been released by the network in anticipation of the upcoming premiere. A contemporary take on Michael...
MOVIES
WJBF

Natalie Wood was assaulted by Kirk Douglas, sister alleges

For decades, it's been one of Hollywood's darkest rumors: A teen-age Natalie Wood was sexually assaulted by a top movie star more than twice her age when she met with him at a hotel in Los Angeles. In a memoir coming out next week, Wood's younger sister identifies the long-suspected assailant: Kirk Douglas.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Childhood Cancer#French#Roman Catholic
Concord Monitor

A rock star, a warrior and a desire for normalcy: Lexi Myers and her courageous battle with cancer

Lexi Myers briefly gazes out the car window while she and her mother, Andrea, head down Interstate-93 toward Boston. With her assortment of snacks that include various candies and her newfound favorite chips, the spicy barbeque Voodoo brand, the 16-year-old Merrimack Valley junior bursts out singing the lyrics of a song that’s two decades older than she is.
MERRIMACK, NH
CBS News

New book from sister of late actress Natalie Wood points finger at Robert Wagner

A new book from Hollywood actress Natalie Wood's sister, Lana, takes a look at her mysterious death 40 years ago. Natalie Wood died Thanksgiving weekend in 1981 while on a yacht trip off California's Catalina Island with her then-husband actor Robert Wagner. The death was ruled an accident, but three years ago, he was named a person of interest. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty spoke to Lana Wood about her book and the investigation.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVShowsAce

Amy Roloff Breaks Silence About Losing Her Baby Felix

Little People Big World star Amy Roloff breaks her silence and shares her grief over losing rescue pup Felix just days before her wedding to Chris Marek. Although excited to finally become Mrs. Marek, the loss of her special little boy made the day bittersweet for both Amy and Chris.
PETS
The Hollywood Reporter

Book Excerpt: Lana Wood Reveals Natalie Wood Wrote an Unfinished Memoir (Exclusive)

It’s been 40 years since the death of Hollywood icon Natalie Wood and her sister and actress Lana Wood is ready to speak out.  In her upcoming memoir, Little Sister: My Investigation Into the Mysterious Death of Natalie Wood (Dey Street Books, Nov. 9), Lana offers an account of the life and death of her sister, while detailing new information from those directly involved in the investigation of Wood’s death.  After going missing from her family’s yacht, Splendour, Wood was found floating in the water wearing a red down jacket and flannel nightgown. She was pronounced dead at the age of 43 in 1981; however, the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
fox5atlanta.com

Actor Barry Watson on Lifetime's 'Highway to Heaven' reboot

The iconic 80's TV series 'Highway to Heaven' is back for a whole new generation to enjoy with a Lifetime movie. Actor Barry Watson plays a special role in the movie and he joins Good Day to talk about the reimagining.
MOVIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

ABC News

444K+
Followers
113K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy