CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steubenville, OH

Steubenville mother arrested after police find two children locked in a closet; One left alone on feeding tube

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IWNht_0clT8Pzf00

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio ( WTRF ) — Steubenville Police arrested a woman Tuesday night after finding two children locked in a closet.

Police say while at the location, 6th street, a total of six children were without supervision, with several of the juveniles under the age of five years old.

One of the children in the house was on a feeding tube, police say.

Officers say they spoke with the oldest child who said his mother, Michael Curenton, went out to eat.

Police were able to obtain Curenton’s cell phone number and eventually made contact with her and asked her to come to the station where she was arrested.

The two children that were locked in the closet were freed by the Steubenville Fire Department without harm.

Curenton was charged with child endangerment.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 14

Elizabethian
6d ago

Why is it that it's always women such as this that can keep having baby after unwanted baby...but some women who would actually be amazing mothers cannot have children of their own. It's actually very disturbing...and talk about unfairness in life 😔

Reply(2)
6
Clair Lyons Russell
7d ago

Some people just shouldn't have children !! Out to eat ?? wonder if the kids ate dinner !!!

Reply(6)
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Steubenville, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Steubenville, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WTRF- 7News

Police continue to investigate shooting in Steubenville

A Steubenville man was life-flighted Tuesday morning after suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper back. Police say they received a call at 10:59 am of possible shots fired at 636 Oakmount Ave. Officers found Michael Jett Jr, age 25, at the scene wounded. Michael Jett Jr. was life-flighted to Pittsburgh hospital for treatment. […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feeding Tube#Left Alone#Steubenville Police
WTRF- 7News

Noble County man found guilty on murder charges

NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A Caldwell man was found guilty of murder today in Noble County court. Tyler Thompson, 28, was convicted on four counts, including aggravated murder, murder and tampering with evidence. Caldwell Man Charged With Murder The Noble County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Tyler Thompson shot and killed 27-year-old Leah Brooke Hines […]
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTRF- 7News

Man shot to death while attempting to rob 77-year-old man

CHICAGO — A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon while attempting to rob a 77-year-old man in the city’s Chatham community area, according to police. Police said the 77-year-old man was in an open garage of a residence in the 500 block of East 89th Street at approximately 12:22 p.m. when an unknown vehicle […]
CHICAGO, IL
WTRF- 7News

Trial begins for Caldwell man charged with murder

NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The trial began Monday for a Caldwell man charged with murder. The Noble County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Tyler Thompson shot and killed 27-year-old Leah Brooke Hines in March. He plead not guilty back in April. Thompson remains in jail. Stay with 7News for continued updates.
CALDWELL, OH
WTRF- 7News

Body found in the Ohio River near Moundsville

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – UPDATE: Moundsville Police Chief Tom Mitchell has confirmed that a body was pulled from the Ohio River Monday evening about a mile north of the 12th Street Bridge in Moundsville. Mitchell tells us the body was a male, and reportedly had identification on him, but the name is not being […]
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

8K+
Followers
966
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy