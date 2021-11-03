Steubenville mother arrested after police find two children locked in a closet; One left alone on feeding tube

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio ( WTRF ) — Steubenville Police arrested a woman Tuesday night after finding two children locked in a closet.

Police say while at the location, 6th street, a total of six children were without supervision, with several of the juveniles under the age of five years old.

One of the children in the house was on a feeding tube, police say.

Officers say they spoke with the oldest child who said his mother, Michael Curenton, went out to eat.

Police were able to obtain Curenton’s cell phone number and eventually made contact with her and asked her to come to the station where she was arrested.

The two children that were locked in the closet were freed by the Steubenville Fire Department without harm.

Curenton was charged with child endangerment.

