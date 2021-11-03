Man left wounded after pair of overnight shootings in North Long Beach, police say

Police are investigating two overnight shootings in North Long Beach, one of which left a man wounded, according to the Long Beach Police Department. No arrests have been made.

The wounded man was shot in the lower body late Tuesday night near the Lindbergh Neighborhood and the city’s border with Lakewood, police said. Officers responded to the shooting in the 5400 block of Cherry Avenue around 11:20 p.m. where they found the man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.

Police said the shooting may have stemmed from an argument between the victim and another unidentified man. The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated.

Another shooting had occurred about 25 minutes earlier and two miles north in the Hamilton Neighborhood near the 1800 block of E. 68th Street, which is north of the 91 Freeway. In that incident, officers responded to a report of shots fired and found bullet casings but were unable to find a victim or suspect, police said.

Witnesses told police the shooting happened after a group of people had an argument and an unknown suspect fired shots.

Allison Gallagher, an LBPD spokesperson, said that the department does not currently believe the two shootings are related. However, the investigations into both are ongoing.

