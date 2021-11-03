CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Man left wounded after pair of overnight shootings in North Long Beach, police say

By Jason Ruiz
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 7 days ago

Police are investigating two overnight shootings in North Long Beach, one of which left a man wounded, according to the Long Beach Police Department. No arrests have been made.

The wounded man was shot in the lower body late Tuesday night near the Lindbergh Neighborhood and the city’s border with Lakewood, police said. Officers responded to the shooting in the 5400 block of Cherry Avenue around 11:20 p.m. where they found the man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.

Police said the shooting may have stemmed from an argument between the victim and another unidentified man. The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated.

Another shooting had occurred about 25 minutes earlier and two miles north in the Hamilton Neighborhood near the 1800 block of E. 68th Street, which is north of the 91 Freeway. In that incident, officers responded to a report of shots fired and found bullet casings but were unable to find a victim or suspect, police said.

Witnesses told police the shooting happened after a group of people had an argument and an unknown suspect fired shots.

Allison Gallagher, an LBPD spokesperson, said that the department does not currently believe the two shootings are related. However, the investigations into both are ongoing.

The post Man left wounded after pair of overnight shootings in North Long Beach, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Long Beach Post

Man charged in deadly Seal Beach crash

The collision occurred at about 3:40 p.m. Thursday at Seal Beach Boulevard and St. Andrews Drive, near the Leisure World retirement community, according to Lt. Nick Nicholas of the Seal Beach Police Department.   The post Man charged in deadly Seal Beach crash appeared first on Long Beach Post.
SEAL BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
Lakewood, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Long Beach, CA
City
Lakewood, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Long Beach Post

Man ordered to stand trial for pursuit that killed pedestrian

Jyvante West, 28, of Richmond, is charged with one count each of murder, animal cruelty, fleeing a pursuing peace officer's vehicle causing death, second-degree burglary and sale/transport of marijuana. The murder count stems from the May 26, 2020, death of Jose Hernandez, 32, of Long Beach.  The post Man ordered to stand trial for pursuit that killed pedestrian appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Lbpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy