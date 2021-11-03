Voters In Tucson Approve Minimum Wage Increase

Photo: Getty Images

Voters in Tucson decided on a key proposition and city council races on Tuesday, reported AZ Family . Among the key issues voted for was Proposition 206. This proposition would significantly increase Tucson's minimum wage within the next few years. The wages would increase all the way to $15 per hour by the year 2025.

Currently, the state's minimum wage is set at $12.15 per hour with annual boosts ties to inflation. The minimum wage is set to rise to $12.80 in January of next year.

Voters passed Proposition 206 so around 85,000 workers in the city of Tucson will get pay increases.

The minimum wage in Arizona increased by 15 cents thanks to a small boost of inflation at the national level at the beginning of this year.

The state's minimum wage increased to $12.15 per hour, and was attributable to a 1.3% rise in the Consumer Price Index over 12 months through August of 2020.