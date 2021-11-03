CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

NewBridge Presentation

mymonona.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGretchen Shadeburg, BA, Case Manager with New Bridge Madison...

mymonona.com

Comments / 0

Related
case.edu

The Department of Dance Presents In Sync

The Department of Dance at Case Western Reserve University celebrates movement and innovation by leading off the 2021-22 season with “In Sync”, a collection of new and revisited dance works. All attendees are required to be vaccinated and must properly wear a mask at all times while on CWRU’s campus.
THEATER & DANCE
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

CSA presents 'Decision Height'

With Veterans Day around the corner, Community School of the Arts (CSA) is presenting a play that honors eight World War II veterans that are rarely remembered. The play follows a group of women who form a bond of sisterhood while serving together in the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP), a wing of the United States Army Air Forces.
MILITARY
murrysville.com

Baby Blue Arts Presents

Baby Blue Arts Presents Baby Blue Arts Presents is a half-hour television music series that features some of the finest musicians around –- and they all happen to be in Minnesota! Each program showcases a particular musician or musical group. Programs cover many different genres: jazz, classical, blues, folk, world, young artists. While most programs are taped in the CCX Create TV studio, we also film some on location. The Producers' goal is to make great music available to a larger audience than many musicians would normally reach. Viewers fortunate enough to have access to this program are treated to a series of free concerts on their television!
MURRYSVILLE, PA
ithaca.edu

SAB Presents-Comedy Fest!

Are you ready to laugh? SAB's Comedy fest features 3 great comedians you get to see! Julia Shiplett, Ben Wasserman, and IC's very own Charles Amand from IC Stand Up will be performing. One Night, Three Comedians!. The show will take place in IC Square. There will also be free...
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Bridge Madison
skiddle.com

why not presents Deadinburgh

10:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 1:00am) Why Not presents Deadinburgh. The ultimate Halloween event in the capital. Never going back. Music was not good. Massive queue. Very expensive drinks- £9.50 for a double vodka. Dirty, blocked toilets. Posted Yesterday, 10:13am. didnt go in. Posted Yesterday, 12:53pm. Overall rating: 4 Verified...
MUSIC
Attraction, the "good news" magazine

MassoniArt Gallery Presents “Querencia”

Querencia is a Spanish word meaning a place from which one’s strength is drawn, where one feels at home; the place where you are your most authentic self. Carla Massoni, the owner of MassoniArt Gallery, is pleased to announce the opening of Marc Castelli’s one-man exhibition, “Querencia,” which opened on October 29 to coincide with the return of the Sultana Education Foundation’s Downrigging Weekend. For 30 years, Marc has been represented by the gallery and from the very beginning his annual show became synonymous with the festival, now in its 21st year and one of the largest annual tall ship gatherings in North America. “Querencia” will be available for public hours and private appointments through November 28.
VISUAL ART
culturemap.com

Amphibian Stage presents Egress

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Amphibian Stage presents the world premiere of Egress, a psychological thriller examining the way spaces can protect us or trap us. Picture...
ENTERTAINMENT
operawire.com

Minnesota Opera to Present ‘MNiatures’

Minnesota Opera has announced the return of its “MNiatures” series. Starting on Oct. 30, 2021, audiences will be able to stream Christian Bardin and Mo Holmes’ “YR GOD MY GOD,” Leyna Marika Papach, and Stephanie Henry’s “Semblance Part I & II: Mina at Night,” and a work by Mitchell Bercier.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
280living.com

Chamber presents Diamond Awards

The Shelby County Chamber recognized nominees of the annual Shelby County Diamond Awards at a luncheon on Nov. 4. The awards are designed to honor organizations and individuals who help make Shelby County the best place to live and do business in our state and were chosen from three categories: Non-Profit Organization of the Year, Public Servant of the Year and Citizen of the Year.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
postsouth.com

Foundation presents grants to teachers

The Iberville Foundation for Academic Excellence (IFAE) awarded grants to teachers at Crescent Elementary School. The IFEA makes annual competitive grants available to all full-time teachers in Iberville Parish. This year, the Foundation awarded 26 grants totaling $19,839.00.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
Kankakee Daily Journal

GSU presents 'A Delightful Quarantine'

Tickets are on sale now for Governors State University (GSU) Theatre and Performance Studies (TAPS) fall 2021 production "A Delightful Quarantine" by Mark Dunn which runs Nov. 4 to 6 on the Center for Performing Arts (CPA) stage. Visiting director Anthony Sims describes the play as “an honest reflection upon...
THEATER & DANCE
skiddle.com

Shindig! presents HAPPENING!

Please note: The event information above has been added by the organiser. Whilst we try to ensure all details are up-to-date we do not make any warranty or representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information shown. The Night Owl Finsbury Park London: Nearby Hotels & Airbnbs. Need...
LIFESTYLE
wwnytv.com

Carthage Central presents “Othello”

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - It’s been two years since Carthage Central students performed live theater and they’re back at it this weekend. Annabelle Kahle plays Desdemona in this weekend’s production of the classic Shakespearean tragedy “Othello.”. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning. Carthage students...
CARTHAGE, NY
skiddle.com

shangri-la: presents: skream

3:00pm til 12:00am (last entry 5:00pm) You asked and we delivered!! SKREAM will be coming to Cardiff this Halloween 🎃🙌🏼. Sound system is the worst Iâ??ve ever heard, so much potential yet so little people. Posted 31st Oct 11:41pm. Overall rating: 1 Verified review. it was crap, got wrongly kicked...
MUSIC
culturemap.com

CitySquare presents Block Party

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The CitySquare Block Party will feature interactive neighborhood experiences, immersive food stations, festive drinks, a silent auction, and live entertainment. CitySquare has...
POLITICS
mymonona.com

Bingo and Lunch

$5. Lunch followed by Bingo and the $5 includes your first card. Each additional card is 50 cents. Call 222-3415. Seating is limited and we can only take reservations one month in advance. Call after 6 p.m. on the last day of the month reservations two months out.
RESTAURANTS
mymonona.com

Monona Senior Chorus

The Monona Senior Chorus is a group of men and women who enjoy sharing their love of music throughout the Dane County area. The selections sung by the chorus include a variety of old and new, sacred and popular, and occasionally the whimsical! We sing to promote good will and joy with those who hear our songs.
MUSIC
WTKR News 3

'Princess for a Day' hosts its annual Christmas Drive

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A program called 'Princess for a Day' is hosting its annual Christmas drive. The goal is to give back to 300 children within the community. "Each child receives three gifts that they actually put down from bicycles to microphones and as you can see barbies, barbie house," Coressa Williams, the program's director said.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
mymonona.com

Stamp Camp

Are you in need of some greeting cards and "me" time? Come join us and make your own cards for all kinds of events using Stampin'Up! products. The products are great for beginning or advanced stampers. Supplies needed: scissors, bone folder and your favorite adhesive. Call 222-3415 in interested in attended. Seating is limited.
LIFESTYLE
skiddle.com

Nutribe Presents

7:00pm til 12:00am (last entry 10:00pm) Info: Unforeseen circumstances . If you have purchased tickets for this event, please check your email or order history for further information. This event has already happened!. This event occurred in October 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy