NewBridge Presentation

Querencia is a Spanish word meaning a place from which one’s strength is drawn, where one feels at home; the place where you are your most authentic self. Carla Massoni, the owner of MassoniArt Gallery, is pleased to announce the opening of Marc Castelli’s one-man exhibition, “Querencia,” which opened on October 29 to coincide with the return of the Sultana Education Foundation’s Downrigging Weekend. For 30 years, Marc has been represented by the gallery and from the very beginning his annual show became synonymous with the festival, now in its 21st year and one of the largest annual tall ship gatherings in North America. “Querencia” will be available for public hours and private appointments through November 28.

VISUAL ART ・ 14 DAYS AGO