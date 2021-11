While we fade out of the summer and into the fall and winter seasons, a lot of our beauty and skincare routines are adjusting, but there’s one active ingredient that can always remain constant: CBD. In the beauty industry, CBD is known to reduce inflammation and redness in the skin and as a non-psychoactive compound of marijuana, it is often used for anxiety management as tinctures and topical creams, lotions and serums. Hemp-derived CBD, often confused with marijuana-derived THC, can come in the form of gummies, chocolates, bath bombs and more, but the important part of integrating the compound into your routine is doing what is best and most comfortable for you.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 8 DAYS AGO