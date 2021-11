In a shocking turn of events, Zillow announced on Tuesday that they would be winding down their iBuying program, known as Zillow Offers. While revenue was up in Q3 2021 for Zillow Offers, the company posted a $422M loss in its home-buying division, which was too much for the company to stomach. In conjunction, the company of nearly 8,000 employees announced it would be laying off approximately 25% of its workforce.

