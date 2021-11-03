Chair Yoga

Greg loves to go to school, but he barely looks into his teacher’s eyes. He hardly knows what it’s like to interact with his classmates. In many cases, he prefers not to interact with any of his peers anyway. Instead, he lives in a world of his own. This example summarizes the challenges in education faced by many autistic children and their teachers and parents, each day. However, there are all-natural techniques that can make huge differences in their daily lives. Did you know yoga asanas, meditation and pranayama techniques and practices can be highly effective for helping children diagnosed with autism?

YOGA ・ 13 DAYS AGO