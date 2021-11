Sydney-siders and Canberra residents in need of some fresh air often jump in the car and hightail it to the Southern Highlands region in New South Wales. The epicentre of it all is Bowral’s town centre, brimming with spring tulips – there’s even a dedicated festival – antiques and cool eateries showcasing local produce. All are within easy access to the countryside dotted with small-batch wineries, nature trails and scenic lookouts like the mighty Fitzroy Falls. It’s no wonder this is where many choose to get married. No matter the reason for your visit, the region has a high success rate at getting urbanites to slow down and relax. Read on for the best hotels in Bowral, New South Wales – bookable on Culture Trip.

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO