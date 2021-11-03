Cup of Chi - Zoom with Jody

Are you in need of some greeting cards and "me" time? Come join us and make your own cards for all kinds of events using Stampin'Up! products. The products are great for beginning or advanced stampers. Supplies needed: scissors, bone folder and your favorite adhesive. Call 222-3415 in interested in attended. Seating is limited.
The Monona Senior Chorus is a group of men and women who enjoy sharing their love of music throughout the Dane County area. The selections sung by the chorus include a variety of old and new, sacred and popular, and occasionally the whimsical! We sing to promote good will and joy with those who hear our songs.
