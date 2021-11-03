CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Cup of Chi - Zoom with Jody

mymonona.com
 7 days ago

A new class will kick off on Thursday, September 9th....

mymonona.com

mymonona.com

Stamp Camp

Are you in need of some greeting cards and "me" time? Come join us and make your own cards for all kinds of events using Stampin'Up! products. The products are great for beginning or advanced stampers. Supplies needed: scissors, bone folder and your favorite adhesive. Call 222-3415 in interested in attended. Seating is limited.
LIFESTYLE
mymonona.com

Monona Senior Chorus

The Monona Senior Chorus is a group of men and women who enjoy sharing their love of music throughout the Dane County area. The selections sung by the chorus include a variety of old and new, sacred and popular, and occasionally the whimsical! We sing to promote good will and joy with those who hear our songs.
MUSIC
mymonona.com

Chair Yoga

For anyone who has every hesitated to try yoga now a chair becomes your mat. Beginner to advanced, each pose will be presented in multiple levels of flexibility.
WORKOUTS
mymonona.com

Senior Shape-Up

This class combines chair-based exercises with movements to get your heart rate up. A volunteer will begin the video.
FITNESS

