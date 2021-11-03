Understanding the tricks of lymphomas

A number of late-phase clinical trials in lymphoma and multiple myeloma (MM) have opened in recent months. Maybe one of your patients could benefit from being enrolled?. Untreated peripheral T-cell lymphoma. Adult patients with peripheral T-cell lymphoma who have received no therapy except corticosteroids are invited to join a phase 2 study testing duvelisib (Copiktra) added to usual chemotherapy. Duvelisib is currently used in relapsed/refractory patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL) or follicular lymphoma; this study explores first-line use in a different type of lymphoma, so it may be a potential new indication for the drug. All participants will receive a 5-month chemotherapy regimen of cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin (Adriamycin, Rubex), vincristine (Oncovin), prednisone, and etoposide (VePesid). One group will also take oral azacitidine (Vidaza) while the third (experimental) group has oral duvelisib. The primary outcome is complete remission rate; overall survival (OS) is a secondary outcome. Quality of life (QoL) is not measured apart from mood and fatigue. The study opened at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center on July 30 for up to 170 participants. More details at clinicaltrials.gov.

CANCER ・ 7 DAYS AGO