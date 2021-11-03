CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Understanding the tricks of lymphomas

By Science X staff
MedicalXpress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCellular immunotherapies have so far not been very effective against non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. A team led by Armin Rehm of the MDC has discovered a possible reason. As the they describe in Cell Reports, this cancer induces changes in the large blood vessels through which immune cells normally migrate to the lymph...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

