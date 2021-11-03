CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Incidence of stage I non-small cell lung cancer at diagnosis up in the U.S.

MedicalXpress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(HealthDay)—In the United States, more patients are being diagnosed with stage I non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and five-year survival for NSCLC has increased, according to a study published online Oct. 21 in JAMA Oncology. Apar Kishor Ganti, M.D., from VA Nebraska Western Iowa Health Care System in Omaha,...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

What to know in understanding lung cancer

Lung cancer is by far the leading cause of cancer death among both men and women — about 1 out of 4 cancer deaths are from lung cancer, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS). Each year, more people die of lung cancer than of colon, breast, and prostate cancers combined. Approximately 225,000 new lung cancer cases are diagnosed per year in the U.S., with 160,000 people dying each year in the U.S. from lung cancer.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Cancer risk in nodules detected at follow-up lung cancer screening CT

According to an article in ARRS' American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR), Lung-RADS—as applied by radiologists in clinical practice—achieved excellent performance for lung cancer risk assessment on follow-up screening CT examinations, although strict application did downgrade some malignancies. Noting that volumetric assessments showed weaker performance than clinical Lung-RADS, "new nodules warrant...
BOSTON, MA
Genetic Engineering News

Lung Cancer Unresponsive to Immunotherapy and a Potential Solution

Patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), the most common lung cancer in humans, are frequently treated with an immunotherapy called immune checkpoint blockade (ICB). This therapy induces a population of tumor-infiltrating T cells called CD8 positive T cells to secrete interferon gamma which in turn induces the expression of programmed cell death ligand 1 (PD-L1).
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Small Cell#Incidence#Jama Oncology#U S Cancer Statistics#Iiia#Iiib
bcm.edu

Study looks at approaches for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer

Researchers at the Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center at Baylor College of Medicine are getting a boost in their work to find ways of diagnosing pancreas cancer at an earlier stage. The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) has launched the $25 million Early Detection Initiative to determine what role imaging at the time of new-onset diabetes may play in the early detection of pancreatic cancer, and Baylor will be one of the sites for this research.
CANCER
onclive.com

Neoadjuvant and Stage IV Immunotherapy Data Shaking Up Lung Cancer Paradigm

Isabel Preeshagul, DO, MBS; Catherine Ann Shu, MD; and Ashish Saxena, MD, PhD, highlight results with immunotherapy in the neoadjuvant and stage IV setting in lung cancer that were presented at the 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer and the 2021 ESMO Congress. Isabel Preeshagul, DO, MBS; Catherine Ann Shu,...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

CANOPY-1 Data Support Continued Study of Canakinumab in Select Populations of Patients With Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer

Although canakinumab, an investigational interleukin-1β inhibitor, plus pembrolizumab did not meet the primary end points for locally advanced metastatic non–small cell lung cancer in the CANOPY-1 trial, it could have potential in certain patient subgroups. Although canakinumab (ACZ885) in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and platinum-based doublet therapy did meet the...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Genetic Engineering News

Lung Cancer Targeted by Photoacoustic Imaging of Elevated Glutathione

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among both men and women in the United States, making up almost 25% of all cancer deaths. Now, researchers have developed a finely tuned molecular agent, based on the molecule glutathione, that can target lung and other cancer cells for imaging and treatment. They describe a photoacoustic imaging-based companion diagnostic for the selective detection of elevated glutathione (GSH) in a lung cancer model as well as in live mice.
CANCER
Nature.com

Prognostic value of different N1 lymph node zones in pN1M0 non-small cell lung cancer: a systematic review and meta-analysis

The IASLC lymph node map grouped the lymph node stations into "zones" for prognostic analyses. In the N1 lymph nodes group, N1 nodes are divided into the Hilar/Interlobar zone (N1h) and Peripheral zone (N1p). There is no consensus on the different prognostic values of N1 lymph nodes in N1h and N1p. Therefore, we conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis to assess the survival difference between N1h and N1p in patients of pN1M0 NSCLC. Medline, the Cochrane Library, Embase, and the Web of science were systematically searched to identify relevant studies published up to April 4th, 2020. A retrospective and prospective cohort study comparing N1h versus N1p to the pN1M0 NSCLC was included. Hazard ratios (HRs) for OS were aggregated according to a fixed or random-effect model. Ten publications for 1946 patients of pN1M0 NSCLC were included for the meta-analysis.The 5-year OS was lower for patients with N1h (HR: 1.67, 95% CI 1.44"“1.94; P"‰<"‰0.001). The pooled 5-year OS in N1h and N1p were 40% and 56%, respectively. The patients in pN1M0 NSCLC have different survival according to different N1 lymph node zones involvement: patients with N1p metastasis have a better prognosis than those with N1h metastasis.
CANCER
EurekAlert

Oncotarget: PD-L1 expression and MET gene amplification in non-small cell lung cancer

Oncotarget published "Correlation between PD-L1 expression and MET gene amplification in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer and no other actionable oncogenic driver" which reported that herein, the authors investigated the relation between MET gene amplification and PD-L1 expression in patients with advanced NSCLC and no other actionable oncogenic driver.
CANCER
EverydayHealth.com

Consumer’s Guide to Targeted Therapies for EGFR+ Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer

Tailored, cutting-edge treatments can help improve your quality of life. A pproximately 541,000 people in the United States have lung cancer, according to the American Lung Association. The most common type, non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), accounts for 80 to 85 percent of cases, according to the American Cancer Society. About...
CANCER
wfla.com

Lung Cancer Awareness

New York Times best-selling author and activist Annabelle Gurwitch and Kim Norris, President and Co-Founder of Lung Cancer Foundation of America (LCFA), patient advocate and caregiver discuss Lung Cancer with Bloom host Gayle Guyardo. For more information visit www.DIFYLung.com.
ADVOCACY
cancernetwork.com

Eryaspase Plus Chemotherapy Did Not Significantly Improve OS in Second-Line Advanced Pancreatic Cancer but Yielded Superior Disease Control

Patients treated with eryaspase for second line advanced pancreatic cancer did not meet the primary end point of overall survival in the TRYbeCA-1 trial. Treatment with eryaspase plus chemotherapy in a population of patients with second-line advanced pancreatic cancer did not result in a significant improvement of overall survival (OS), according to a press release from the drugs developer ERYTECH on the phase 3 TRYbeCA-1 trial (NCT03665441). However, investigators noted that the regimen yielded superior disease control in the study.
CANCER
cortlandstandard.net

Test detects lung cancer at its most treatable stage

Lung cancer causes more cancer-related deaths each year in Cortland and surrounding counties than any other type of cancer. The most important risk factor for the disease is smoking, which results in approximately 90 percent of all U.S. lung cancer cases. An early detection lung cancer screening offered at Cayuga...
CORTLAND, NY
WKRG News 5

Medical Moment: Lung Cancer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In this week’s Medical Moment, WKRG News 5 is talking about lung cancer — something that touches hundreds of thousands of families in the U.S. every year. Doctor Pranitha Prodduturvar, an oncologist at USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute, joins WKRG to discuss the topic. Some of the questions asked were: We […]
MOBILE, AL
Union Leader

Elliot earns designation for lung cancer screening

Elliot Health System has been designated as a Screening Center of Excellence by the GO2 Foundation for its ongoing commitment to lung cancer screening. “Low-dose CT screening has shown to be the only proven method to detect lung cancer at an early and treatable stage,” says Fatima Rocco, Lung Cancer Screening Program coordinator for Elliot Health System. “We are thrilled to be part of this elite group, setting an example for responsible screening practices across the country.”
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy