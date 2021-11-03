Incidence of stage I non-small cell lung cancer at diagnosis up in the U.S.

The IASLC lymph node map grouped the lymph node stations into "zones" for prognostic analyses. In the N1 lymph nodes group, N1 nodes are divided into the Hilar/Interlobar zone (N1h) and Peripheral zone (N1p). There is no consensus on the different prognostic values of N1 lymph nodes in N1h and N1p. Therefore, we conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis to assess the survival difference between N1h and N1p in patients of pN1M0 NSCLC. Medline, the Cochrane Library, Embase, and the Web of science were systematically searched to identify relevant studies published up to April 4th, 2020. A retrospective and prospective cohort study comparing N1h versus N1p to the pN1M0 NSCLC was included. Hazard ratios (HRs) for OS were aggregated according to a fixed or random-effect model. Ten publications for 1946 patients of pN1M0 NSCLC were included for the meta-analysis.The 5-year OS was lower for patients with N1h (HR: 1.67, 95% CI 1.44"“1.94; P"‰<"‰0.001). The pooled 5-year OS in N1h and N1p were 40% and 56%, respectively. The patients in pN1M0 NSCLC have different survival according to different N1 lymph node zones involvement: patients with N1p metastasis have a better prognosis than those with N1h metastasis.

CANCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO