Examining the role of public health in racism

A panel of experts discusses topics related to women's health and women's health care during the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the Pharmacy Times Pharmacy Focus webcast series. The panelists include moderator Suzy Soliman, PharmD, BCMAS, founder, Pharmacist Moms Group; Brooke Griffin, PharmD, BCACP, professor and vice chair of Clinical Services, Midwestern University Chicago College of Pharmacy; Christina M. Madison, PharmD, FCCP, AAHIVP, founder and CEO, The Public Health Pharmacist, PLLC; Kathleen M. Vest, PharmD, CDCES, BCACP, professor of Pharmacy Practice Midwestern University Chicago College of Pharmacy; Sally Rafie, PharmD, BCPS, APh, NCMP, FCCP, FCPhA, pharmacist specialist, UC San Diego Health Founder, Birth Control Pharmacist.
Comments / 0