Examining the role of public health in racism

Experts discuss racism in healthcare: a less talked about issue with big impact. You’ve seen headlines covering the latest healthcare policies and heard the calls for public health reform but the reality is that many in our community, especially those from marginalized communities, face unique and additional barriers to medical care, regardless of advances in treatment and care for many. Join Seattle CityClub on Friday, November 5 and Friday, November 12, as we explore the consequences of racism in our public health systems and innovative solutions to address it. Community experts and healthcare professionals will discuss how racism impacts public health, the role of anti-racism education, outreach and legislation, and specific and actionable strategies that communities and individuals can adopt in order to step away from a standard of healthcare for some towards a more equitable future of “Healthcare for All.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO