All-cause mortality lower for melanomas identified in routine skin checks

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(HealthDay)—Melanomas diagnosed through routine skin checks are associated with significantly lower all-cause mortality, but not with lower melanoma-specific mortality after adjustment for prognostic factors, according to a study published online Nov. 3 in JAMA Dermatology. Caroline G. Watts, Ph.D., from the University of Sydney, and colleagues examined melanoma-specific and...

medicalxpress.com

KXII.com

CDC identifies cause of local girl’s rare disease

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Lylah Baker of Denison, now 5 years old, is recovering from a rare disease. The bacteria was linked by the CDC earlier this week to an aromatherapy spray sold by Walmart. Since the end of May, Lylah has shown strength that most children will never have...
DENISON, TX
MedicalXpress

Hospitalizations for spikes in blood pressure are on the rise

(HealthDay)—Despite a nationwide effort to control blood pressure, the number of seniors hospitalized for a sudden, sharp rise in blood pressure surged over the last two decades in the United States. The largest increase was among Black Americans, with the highest rates in the South, new research shows. The aim...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study finds statins lower CVD and mortality in people with RA, only modestly increase diabetes risk

New research presented this week at ACR Convergence, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, shows that statins are associated with reduced rates of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and mortality in people with rheumatoid arthritis, but only modestly increase risk of type-2 diabetes, suggesting that statins' benefits outweigh the risks in these patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Self-Reported Cataract Surgery Linked to All-Cause Mortality

THURSDAY, Oct. 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Self-reported cataract surgery is associated with all-cause mortality and vascular-related mortality, according to a study published online Oct. 25 in the British Journal of Ophthalmology. Yifan Chen, M.D., Ph.D., from the Guangdong Provincial People’s Hospital in Guangzhou, China, and colleagues used data from...
ACCIDENTS
cancernetwork.com

Duration of Treatment for Melanoma

Matthew Fowler: Duration of treatment can also be challenging to determine. Do you treat indefinitely? When do you consider stopping therapy for a patient?. John Kirkwood, MD, PhD: This is a key question for the field. The question of how long is enough is a question that all our patients ask us. We have to admit that we don’t have rigorous evidence to support the indefinite treatment recommendation that some pharmaceutical companies have advised—speaking of checkpoint blockade immunotherapies, not of BRAF/MEK-targeted therapies. For the checkpoint blockade immunotherapies, either single-agent anti–PD-1 or anti–PD-1 with anti–CTLA4, in the National Clinical Trials Network we’re taking the opportunity to assess patients at 1 year of therapy for their degree of response. This assesses radiographically by CT scan whether tumor has regressed and stayed down; by PET scan whether metabolic activity is absent, say at a year; and if the patient has response. Absent PET activity, it says 1 year of treatment may be enough.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

People with AFib and diabetes were less likely to notice irregular heartbeat

Adults with type 1 or type 2 diabetes and atrial fibrillation were less likely to notice symptoms of irregular heartbeat, more likely to have a lower quality of life and experienced more coexisting health conditions than people with atrial fibrillation who did not have type 1 or type 2 diabetes, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Newswise

November Issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology Discusses Association Between BMI and Early-Onset Colorectal Cancer Risk, PPIs and All-Cause Mortality

November Issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology Discusses Association Between BMI and Early-Onset Colorectal Cancer Risk, PPIs and All-Cause Mortality. Newswise — Bethesda, MD (November 10, 2021) – The November issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology features several articles examining the association between common conditions or treatments and the risk for disease development, including a study on the association between higher body mass index and increased risk for early-onset colorectal cancer, and a population study on proton pump inhibitors and all-cause mortality. Key topics from the issue also include irritable bowel syndrome, colorectal cancer, artificial intelligence in GI, endoscopy, statins and liver cancer, and more.
BETHESDA, MD
MedicalXpress

Recommended approach for preventing blood clots after stent placement may not be as beneficial as once thought

Each year, one million Americans undergo percutaneous coronary intervention after a heart attack, or to alleviate symptoms of chest pressure. Current American Heart Association guidelines recommend that patients who undergo PCI, a minimally invasive procedure to open clogged arteries, be prescribed dual antiplatelet therapy (DAPT) to prevent blood clots, and that they continue using the combination of aspirin and a second antiplatelet medication for at least one year after the procedure with continuation of DAPT beyond one year for patients with acceptable bleeding risk.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New recessive neurodevelopmental disorder identified

The Basson laboratory in the Centre for Craniofacial & Regenerative Biology at King's College London, together with colleagues at UCL GOS Institute of Child Health and University of Milan, have reported a rare neurodevelopmental condition characterized by intellectual disability, ataxia with cerebellar hypoplasia and delayed puberty with hypogonadotropic hypogonadism (HH).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Signs and symptoms of a tooth infection spreading to the body

A tooth infection, or a tooth abscess, is a collection of pus and bacteria that forms inside the tooth or gum. to other areas of the body, and this can lead to serious and potentially life threatening complications. To reduce the risk of complications, a person should seek treatment for a tooth infection as early as possible.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

Does Eating Eggs Affect Arthritis Symptoms?

Arthritis is a common condition that can cause inflammation, swelling, stiffness, and pain in various joints in the body. While there are more than 100 different types of arthritis, osteoarthritis and RA are the most common (. ). Osteoarthritis is a degenerative condition in which the cartilage in your joints...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

If You Notice This When You Cough, It May Be a Sign of Heart Failure

You may know that a sudden heart attack can deal major damage to your health, but you might not be aware of the dangers of a slower-developing risk: that of congestive heart failure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 6.2 million Americans are currently living with the condition, which develops when your heart can't pump blood efficiently enough to meet your body's needs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Seizure forecasting with wrist-worn devices possible for people with epilepsy, study shows

Despite medications, surgery and neurostimulation devices, many people with epilepsy continue to have seizures. The unpredictable nature of seizures is severely limiting. If seizures could be reliably forecast, people with epilepsy could alter their activities, take a fast-acting medication or turn up their neurostimulator to prevent a seizure or minimize its effects.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ScienceAlert

Giant Study Identifies The Best Time to Fall Asleep to Lower Risk of Heart Problems

While the link between sleep and a healthy heart is well established, researchers are still sussing out the details. A new study suggests there might even be an optimal time, within our 24-hour body clock, for falling asleep. Of course, the reasons for not obtaining the right sleep, whether it's the best amount or right timing are not always within our control. So anyone struggling with their sleep should seek medical advice and focus on whatever they need to do that works for them – as dictating a specific bedtime may be counterproductive for some. But for the rest of us it...
HEALTH
MySanAntonio

This Doctor Uses Machine Learning to Identify Overlooked Causes of Infertility

Dr. Andrea Vidali is a reproductive endocrinologist, reproductive immunologist, and endometriosis surgeon who is using AI to help families detect overlooked causes of infertility. He sat down with Jessica Abo to discuss his new company, Pregmune, and why he’s on a mission to help patients better understand their fertility journey.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Heart Disease

Your blood type can reveal a lot about you—even whether or not you might get heart disease. What are blood types anyway? "Blood types, A, B, AB and 0 refer to the kind of antibodies that are attached to the surface of the blood cells," says Dr. Sheldon Zablow, a nutritional psychiatrist and author of Your Vitamins Are Obsolete. "A and B each have one different type on their surface and AB has both. Type 0 really stands for type 'zero' because there are no antibodies on its surface. This has been misread as type 'O' and over time has become an oh-O." So how can you tell if you might get heart disease? "The blood type antibodies on the surface of the cell are also found on the surface of the cells of many organs but of importance here is that they are also on the surface of the cells that line the blood vessels," he says. "Antibodies are 'sticky' proteins that are waiting in the blood and on the surface of cells to capture and kill any foreign (not produced by the body) substances such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites." Read on to see which blood type may put you at risk—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Zika virus-specific therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

A gene-silencing therapy protected against Zika virus transmission from pregnant mice to the mouse fetuses, finds a study published November 10th in the journal Molecular Therapy. The treatment, which harnesses nanoparticles called small extracellular vesicles (sEVs) for drug delivery, crossed the placenta and blood-brain barrier to greatly reduce fetal neurological damage, including virus-induced brain shrinkage.
SCIENCE

