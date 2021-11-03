Got a Sec? Try a Parenting Podcast That We Love and Think You Will, Too

‘Tis the season…to start wracking your brain over ways to surprise and delight your niece, best friend’s kid or your very own spawn. Sure, they have a wish list, but maybe it’s a little sparse, picked-over or, ahem, borderline impossible (you want an actual pet unicorn, Jackson?). Whatever the reason, if you’re looking for fresh gift ideas for kids they’ll love, you’ve come to the right place. We polled parents and toy experts nationwide to uncover the toys and games children are loving right now, focusing on presents that are a gift to adults as well. Whether they provide parents with a little quiet time for themselves, a bonding moment or a toy that’s accidentally educational, these gadgets don’t disappoint.
Comments / 0