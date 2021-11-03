Mapleton Council Approves Next Step for Proposed 2022 Street Project

The Kalona City Council is moving forward with two projects to add new sidewalks in the city. Following a special work session and discussions with Garden and Associates for designing and engineering for the creation of bid documents, the council approved sidewalk construction projects along 7th Street and D Avenue. The project along 7th Street will include 950 feet of new sidewalk from H to J Avenue. City Administrator Ryan Schlabaugh says that the project on D Avenue will be a remove and replace and connectivity project from the downtown community center to Kalona City Park. He says this project will provide better access for the public to move between the two areas and enjoy the city’s amenities. The council approved allocating $8,600 for the design of 7th Street and roughly $13,000 for the D Avenue design. Bidding for the project is projected to take place in early 2022 with construction beginning around the end of spring and beginning of summer. Total cost for the two projects is predicted to be between $110,000 and $125,000.

KALONA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO