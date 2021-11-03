CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Mapleton Council Approves Next Step for Proposed 2022 Street Project

By KONI PRESTON
maplerivermessenger.com
 7 days ago

The location of the Oct. 26 Mapleton City Council meeting was changed to the Mapleton Community Center to accommodate residents attending the public hearing for the proposed 2022 street improvement project. Jeffrey Domras of Bolton & Menk, Inc. was on hand to explain the scope of the project as...

www.maplerivermessenger.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecitymenus.com

LaGrange City Council Approves MOU to participate in a $41 Million Public-Private Downtown Development Project

The LaGrange City Council approved the authorization of an MOU between EYC Companies, LLC, Callaway Foundation, Downtown LaGrange Development Authority, Troup County and the City of LaGrange on a $41 million public-private partnership that includes an apartment complex, a parking garage and retail space in downtown LaGrange. Under the agreement, The City will contribute $1,000,000 for public parking, as well as streetscape work adjacent to the structure.
LAGRANGE, GA
wvih.com

Council Approves Annexation Requests

The Brandenburg City Council heard and approved two of three annexation requests during their regular meeting Monday (11/8) night. The council previously discussed the the request made by the property owners. The council voted to table the annexation request made by Mike Jones until his portion of costs could be finalized on the extension of the sewer services for pending development in the area. The Council approved requests made by Carl Austin for the commercial property along Old Ekron Road for the Huevas Dias building and residential development property owned by Chris McGehee at the Bypass and Kentucky 228. A contract was also approved by the council between the city and McGehee for each party to full the terms of services which include McGehee to develop at least thirty residential dwellings and the city bring sewer and water utilities to his property line to connect the development to.
BRANDENBURG, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
The Staten Island Advance

City Council approves revised 524-unit River North project with first rezoning of its kind on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Zoning change requests for the revised River North project in St. George passed the City Council Wednesday paving the way for the 524-unit development. City Councilwoman Debi Rose (D-North Shore) spent months behind the scenes negotiating a reduction in the scope of the three-building, mixed-use project that will be built into the hillside near the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Stuyvesant Place.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
maplerivermessenger.com

FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE DRAFT ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT FOR THE 560TH LANE ROAD RELOCATION PROJECT IN LYRA TOWNSHIP, BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MINNESOTA

Environmental Assessment (EA) for the 560th Lane Road Relocation Project (FEMA Disaster #DR-4442- MN, Project # 118553, PW 1518). Interested persons are hereby notified that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)/ Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is proposing to assist in the funding of a project located in Blue Earth County, Minnesota. In accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) of 1969 and the implementing regulations of FEMA, an EA is being prepared to assess the potential impacts of each of the proposed alternatives on the human and natural environment. This also provides public notice to invite public comments on the proposed project in accordance with Executive Order 11988, Floodplain Management, and Executive Order 11990, Protection of Wetlands. In addition, this notice and the draft EA provide information to the public on potential impacts to historic and cultural resources from the proposed undertaking, as outlined in the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) of 1966.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
Fountain Hills Times

Council approves sign amendments

The Town Council has closed the book on the sign regulations in the Zoning Ordinance for the Town of Fountain Hills. The Council voted unanimously (7-0) at its Nov. 9 session to approve amendments recommended by the Planning and Zoning Commission with some fine tuning. While the Council approved amendments...
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Street#Urban Area#Traffic Control#Water Service#Mapleton City Council#Bolton Menk Inc#Alley
therealdeal.com

Bad blood: City Council approves project in rare break with custom

It turns out blood runs thicker than member deference in the City Council. In a rare move, the chamber negotiated and passed through committee a rezoning over opposition from the member whose district it is in. Council leaders reached a deal Wednesday on the New York Blood Center proposal that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kciiradio.com

Kalona City Council Approves Sidewalk Improvement Projects

The Kalona City Council is moving forward with two projects to add new sidewalks in the city. Following a special work session and discussions with Garden and Associates for designing and engineering for the creation of bid documents, the council approved sidewalk construction projects along 7th Street and D Avenue. The project along 7th Street will include 950 feet of new sidewalk from H to J Avenue. City Administrator Ryan Schlabaugh says that the project on D Avenue will be a remove and replace and connectivity project from the downtown community center to Kalona City Park. He says this project will provide better access for the public to move between the two areas and enjoy the city’s amenities. The council approved allocating $8,600 for the design of 7th Street and roughly $13,000 for the D Avenue design. Bidding for the project is projected to take place in early 2022 with construction beginning around the end of spring and beginning of summer. Total cost for the two projects is predicted to be between $110,000 and $125,000.
KALONA, IA
blandinonbroadband.org

City of Prinsburg Takes Next Step for Broadband Project – $330,000 in ARPA funding (Kandiyohi County)

On Tuesday, November 2nd, the Prinsburg City Council held a community broadband meeting at the Prinsburg Community Center to complete the next step towards a fiber-to-the home broadband project in partnership with Arvig. Over 40 people were in attendance, including community members and business owners, City representatives, Arvig Enterprises, Inc., and Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission Broadband Committee members.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Rochelle News-Leader

City council: $1.2 million change order for Project Jackpot feeder approved

ROCHELLE — The Rochelle city council unanimously approved a $1.2 million change order to its Project Jackpot feeder extension project Monday that will include all labor and materials needed to complete the new power distribution feeder to the east building. The still-anonymous business, which has purchased the former Nippon Sharyo...
ROCHELLE, IL
New Haven Register

Norwalk council expected to approve Wall Street redesign company

NORWALK — The Common Council is set to approve a $350,000 deal to revitalize Wall Street, with construction to begin in the next 18 months. On Thursday, the Common Council’s Planning Committee approved the contract with Fuss & O’Neill, which has offices in Trumbull and Manchester, to design the new Wall Street corridor. The Common Council is expected to finalize the agreement Tuesday night.
NORWALK, CT
Grand Forks Herald

City Council approves preliminary redistricting plan and will hold a workshop between now and next meeting

The Grand Forks City Council on Monday approved a preliminary redistricting plan in light of data released by the United States Census Bureau. A final vote on the plan is expected as soon as Nov. 22, but a decision is needed by the end of the year. The council reserved the right to make alterations before that date, and it also will schedule a public workshop to discuss it further.
GRAND FORKS, ND
kfornow.com

City Council Approves Atrium And Antelope Village Projects

Lincoln, NE (November 8, 2021) The Lincoln City Council gave final approval Monday to two major development projects. They approved the final plan for re-development of the Atrium Building, located downtown between 12th and 13th streets on N. The project will end up with 191-thousand square feet of office and retail space. The city will chip in $3.6 Million dollars in tax increment financing to pay for public improvements to the building.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy