During a question-and-answer session at a Texas Oil & Gas Association conference in Dallas, TX, Kelcy Warren, founder and executive chairman of pipeline giant Energy Transfer, said that oil and natural gas are not going away any time soon–if ever. Commenting on an editorial from the lefties at the Dallas Morning News who claim so-called net-zero carbon policies would ultimately mean oil is no longer needed, Warren said, “It is insanity for them to even say such things.” Finally! A major oil and gas figure of a publicly-owned company who is unafraid to stand up and say irrational anti-fossil fuelers are truly insane.

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO