Meet the Teacher — Hannah Haugh, Maple River East First Grade

Spend time on any high school campus and you’re bound to hear students talk about which teachers are good and which ones they would rather avoid. “A good teacher makes a good class,” said Talia Antell-Proulx, a junior in Communication, Arts, and Sciences (CAS). She went on to say that any subject matter can be engaging if classes are taught by a good teacher. Oftentimes, high school students talk about their classes in terms of how good their teachers are. This instinct is perhaps amplified at Berkeley High School (BHS), where multiple teachers often teach the same students. But which attributes are most important when it comes to assessing what makes a great teacher? It can be difficult for students to express exactly what about a teacher makes them well-liked, but there are some basic characteristics most students can agree on.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO