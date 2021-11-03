CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Meet the Teacher — Hannah Haugh, Maple River East First Grade

By TAMARA DICKS
maplerivermessenger.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis may be Hannah Haugh’s first year of teaching, but she has wanted to be a teacher for as long as she can remember. “My siblings and I played school and I created homework assignments, seating charts and activities,” she said. “I remember in fifth grade, Mrs. King had us write...

www.maplerivermessenger.com

Comments / 0

Related
wdnonline.com

Hydro-Eakly Elementary School welcomes new second grade teacher

Taryn Crispen is a second-grade teacher at Hydro-Eakly. This is Crispen’s first year of teaching. “I wanted to work in a smaller school and had always heard great things about Hydro-Eakly,” she said. “A lot of my family is from Hydro, so I was excited about the opportunity to teach here.”
maplelakemessenger.com

Maple Lake teachers recognized for their educational excellence

Four Maple Lake Teachers have been awarded the 2021 Leadership in Educational Excellence Award which recognizes outstanding educational leaders from school districts throughout Minnesota. Winners from Maple Lake Schools are: Lisa Weninger, elementary school social worker, Rhonda Carlson, recently retired third grade teacher, Susan Stejskal, school nurse and Karla Mavencamp,...
MAPLE LAKE, MN
KRMG

Teacher shortage blamed for ending 6th grade at McClure Elementary

TULSA, Okla. — 6th grade students from McClure Elementary will start a new journey on Monday. They are moving to the halls of Memorial Middle School. Tulsa Public Schools sent a letter home to parents, saying they couldn’t find two permeant 6th grade teachers or long-term substitutes. The district was forced to end the academic program due to the shortage. The school will remain open for prekindergarten through 5th grade classes.
TULSA, OK
maplerivermessenger.com

Free COVID Tests Provided to Maple River Families

Superintendent Dan Anderson announced at-home COVID-19 test kits are now available for families whose children attend Maple River schools. The tests were purchased through a grant and will be sent home with students in grades PreK through eight this week. Each kit contains two saliva swabs. High school students will receive a kit from the high school office.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Carle
KEYC

Mankato East teacher, coach receives Golden Apple Award

U.S. health advisers have endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for younger children. Blue Earth County Library System to offer Wi-Fi hotspots for checkout. The Blue Earth County Library System is offering Wi-Fi hotspots for checkout. Supply chain shortages impact school lunch menus. Updated: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:49...
MANKATO, MN
berkeleyhighjacket.com

Which Teachers Make the Grade? Students Share Best Qualities

Spend time on any high school campus and you’re bound to hear students talk about which teachers are good and which ones they would rather avoid. “A good teacher makes a good class,” said Talia Antell-Proulx, a junior in Communication, Arts, and Sciences (CAS). She went on to say that any subject matter can be engaging if classes are taught by a good teacher. Oftentimes, high school students talk about their classes in terms of how good their teachers are. This instinct is perhaps amplified at Berkeley High School (BHS), where multiple teachers often teach the same students. But which attributes are most important when it comes to assessing what makes a great teacher? It can be difficult for students to express exactly what about a teacher makes them well-liked, but there are some basic characteristics most students can agree on.
BERKELEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Grade#River East#Christmas
WKRC

Northern Kentucky school mourns the loss of a second grade teacher

ELSMERE, Ky. (WKRC) - Members of the St. Henry Catholic School family gathered to mourn the loss of a young teacher Wednesday afternoon. Beloved second grade teacher Carrie Dwyer Williams died unexpectedly on Tuesday. Classes were canceled Wednesday. Katy Williams recounted the memories she shared with her sister-in- law, Carrie.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Suburban Times

CPSD Staff Spotlight: Dower fourth grade teacher Serena Taylor

A Clover Park School District story. Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Dower Elementary School fourth grade teacher Serena Taylor. This is her first year teaching. Serena always wanted to be a teacher, but it was her time as a student at Dower that inspired her to teach in the community where she grew up. Her experience learning from current Dower third grade teacher Christine Jones was a big part of that inspiration.
LAKEWOOD, WA
lovelandbeacon.com

LHS Student reconnects with 3rd grade teacher to share compassion

Burns, now a sophomore at Loveland High School, thought of his third grade teacher from Loveland Elementary School, Melissa Prenger. They made a special connection all those years ago. Prenger started the “Kindness Council” in her homeroom the year after Brady was in her class. She also taught his younger brother Connor two years later when she expanded the program into the compassion project in each class.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
mtwp.net

MTSD Wrestling Grades 7-12 Information Meeting

All Students, for all current wrestlers and anyone interested in joining the HS or MS Wrestling teams, there will be an informational meeting Thursday November 4 @ 7pm in the High School Cafeteria. Please use the cafeteria doors and masks will be required.
HIGH SCHOOL
maplerivermessenger.com

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #2135 MAPLE RIVER SCHOOLS MAPLETON, MN 56065

The Maple River school board meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM. Members present were Rob McGregor, Dan Sohre, David Schoneck, Karson Duncanson, Joe Sohre, Jeff Kunkel, Cathi Schirmer, Business Manager Haugen, and Superintendent Anderson. Also attending were: Laura Phillips, Brad Lawson, Tamara Dicks, and Shelly Holt. The pledge...
MAPLETON, MN
baylorlariat.com

Homework isn’t helpful in first grade or in college

Sounds simple, right? Except it isn’t. Homework, in practice, is a chance for students to work through lessons and make sure that they comprehend what is being taught in class. However, in most situations, all it tends to do is add stress and result in resentment for learning. Younger students...
EDUCATION
maplerivermessenger.com

Cole Stencel Represents Maple River at State Cross Country Meet

It is with a wistful heart that I write my final column for my harriers. From summer practices starting in the heat of the August sun to these brisk autumn days, my heart swells with joy as I reflect on this cross country season. Dostoyvesky once wrote that memories can...
SPORTS
CBS Denver

Denver Public Schools Cancels Nov. 19 Classes, Beginning Thanksgiving Break A Day Early

(CBS4) – Denver Public Schools announced Wednesday it will cancel Nov. 19 classes to start the Thanksgiving Break a day early. Superintendent Alex Marrero says the district made the decision because he’s seen how stressful and draining the year has already been for students, teachers and staff. He encouraged everyone to care for themselves and to take advantage of the day to get children vaccinated. “Please consider using this additional time to take advantage of the opportunity to have family members vaccinated,” Marrero shared in a newsletter. “This is so critical to providing the healthiest learning conditions possible and ensuring our schools...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy