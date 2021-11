The Willow Springs Bears lost to the Ava Bears Thursday with a score of 51-14. Though they ended the regular season in a loss, the Willow Springs Bears can hang their hats on racking up more points against an undefeated powerhouse than Cabool, Houston, Salem, or Thayer could score. Willow played some of their best football this season, despite being down a key player. Gavin Ferguson was out of the game due to an injury. Against a stronger, larger, and undefeated team, Willow still managed two touchdowns and pulled off some impressive defensive moves.

WILLOW SPRINGS, MO ・ 14 DAYS AGO