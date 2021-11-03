CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PUBLIC NOTICE SHELBY TOWNSHIP

The Shelby Township Board will be changing the times of its...

FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE DRAFT ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT FOR THE 560TH LANE ROAD RELOCATION PROJECT IN LYRA TOWNSHIP, BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MINNESOTA

Environmental Assessment (EA) for the 560th Lane Road Relocation Project (FEMA Disaster #DR-4442- MN, Project # 118553, PW 1518). Interested persons are hereby notified that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)/ Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is proposing to assist in the funding of a project located in Blue Earth County, Minnesota. In accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) of 1969 and the implementing regulations of FEMA, an EA is being prepared to assess the potential impacts of each of the proposed alternatives on the human and natural environment. This also provides public notice to invite public comments on the proposed project in accordance with Executive Order 11988, Floodplain Management, and Executive Order 11990, Protection of Wetlands. In addition, this notice and the draft EA provide information to the public on potential impacts to historic and cultural resources from the proposed undertaking, as outlined in the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) of 1966.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
2021-11-04

Maple River Public Schools No. 2135, Mapleton, Minnesota, is presently soliciting competitive “Prime Contract Bids” for Maple River Public Schools – New Pre-K-12 School – Exterior Athletic Equipment. Sealed bids will be received electronically through Bid Express using the following link: www.bidexpress.com/ businesses/ 39702/home, free of charge to Contractors. No other agent is authorized to receive bids. Bids will be […]
MAPLETON, MN
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for June 3, 2020, at 10:00AM, has been postponed to July 13, 2020, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address 401 Carver Road, Mankato, MN 56002. Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under...
MANKATO, MN
MAPLE RIVER PUBLIC SCHOOLS NO. 2135 MAPLETON, MN

Maple River Public Schools No. 2135, Mapleton, Minnesota, is presently soliciting competitive Ò Prime Contract BidsÓ for Maple River Public Schools Ð New Pre-K-12 School Ð Exterior Athletic Equipment. Sealed bids will be received electronically through Bid Express using the following link: www.bidexpress.com/ businesses/ 39702/home, free of charge to Contractors. No other agent is authorized to receive bids. Bids will be received until 1:00 PM local time, on Thursday, November 11th, 2021 at which time they will be publicly tabulated for review, please join us for a WebEx at the following link: https:// krausanderson.webex.com/krausanderson/j.php?MTID=m fcbc3bd39c87b688b2480ea24f- 58b2a4.
MAPLETON, MN
