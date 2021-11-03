On the Move: Infiniti Motor Creates New Post for Orthman

J/PR acquires luxury travel, hospitality and design PR agency Sadler & Co. The two agencies plan to slowly integrate over the next quarter. The acquisition will double the size of J/PR’s UK team and its London office. The office will be led by senior managing director UK, Emma Hartland-Mahon, who moved from J/PR’s New York office in 2016 to launch its UK division. Sarah Richards will join the team as managing director UK. Through the acquisition, J/PR UK will take on Sadler’s client list which includes Jamaica Inn, Villa d’Este on Lake Como and its sister property, Villa La Massa; and Chablé properties in Mexico, plus additional Caribbean, European and UK properties. “Acquiring Sadler & Co. complements our global vision to further elevate our business and seek new and prosperous opportunities for the agency throughout Europe and beyond,” said J/PR founding partner Jamie Lynn O’Grady.
