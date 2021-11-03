CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the Move: Infiniti Motor Creates New Post for Orthman

By Steve Barnes
 9 days ago

INFINITI Motor Company promotes Wendy Orthman to general manager of global integrated brand, marketing and communications, a newly created position that merges the responsibilities of chief marketing and chief communications officer. Orthman was previously global head of communications for the brand. Before coming to INFINITI, she was midwest PR manager at...

