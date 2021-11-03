PR's Top Pros Talk: Trey Ditto

Prosek Partners promotes managing director and chief marketing officer Neil Goklani to partner. Before coming to Prosek in 2018, Goklani held top marketing roles at American Express and J.P. Morgan. Under his strategic direction and leadership at Prosek, the agency says it has significantly grown its marketing business. "As the financial services and business-to-business sector matures in its needs for marketing, our vision was to build out an integrated offering that would mix our deep expertise in these industries with world-class creative, digital, content and brand capabilities” said Prosek Partners founder and managing partner Jen Prosek. "Neil came here to build upon the foundation we had in these areas and take them to the next level. He has certainly achieved this and then some."

