PR's Top Pros Talk: Trey Ditto

Blunt Group Strategies, a boutique Black and woman-owned firm that provides strategic consultation for clients in the sports, politics, and entertainment sectors, is started up by Traci Otey Blunt, former senior vice president, corporate communications at the NFL...In that position, Otey Blunt led communications strategies across several priority areas including rapid response; business operations; NFL media; diversity, equity and inclusion; and social corporate responsibility. Before coming to the NFL, she held several leadership roles at The RLJ Companies, and was deputy communications director for Hillary Clinton during the 2008 presidential campaign. “I have worked with dozens of leaders in politics, sports and entertainment, as well as in the corporate sector. These experiences have shown me the intricate dynamics required for successful, cross-industry collaboration,” said Otey Blunt.
