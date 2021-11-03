CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

PR's Top Pros Talk: Trey Ditto

By Steve Barnes
odwyerpr.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaking PR a better place is a central concern for Ditto PR CEO Trey Ditto. Ditto says that he created his firm in reponse to the burnout he often felt in his PR career, which means he "never really had an opportunity to go deeper with a client." That...

www.odwyerpr.com

Comments / 0

Related
odwyerpr.com

On the Move: Bospar Bolsters Social Media Practice

Bospar bolsters its social media practice with the addition of Mega Jewell as VP and Samuel Anthony Harwit as director. Jewell has run her own communications company, MEGA, since 2017. She has also served as head of messaging and public affairs at the Translational Pulmonary & Immunology Research Center and has worked as a broadcast journalist at outlets including KPTV Fox 12 in Portland, Oregon. Harwit operates lifestyle blog The Frenchy Toast and has served as head of marketing communications at PUBLICpr. “Mega and Sam are the ultimate social media mavens, using their extensive experience in communications and media to inform their social media practice. They excel at sharing intentional and impactful stories, especially in the digital and social realms.
BUSINESS
odwyerpr.com

On the Move: Prosek Promotes Goklani to Partner

Prosek Partners promotes managing director and chief marketing officer Neil Goklani to partner. Before coming to Prosek in 2018, Goklani held top marketing roles at American Express and J.P. Morgan. Under his strategic direction and leadership at Prosek, the agency says it has significantly grown its marketing business. "As the financial services and business-to-business sector matures in its needs for marketing, our vision was to build out an integrated offering that would mix our deep expertise in these industries with world-class creative, digital, content and brand capabilities” said Prosek Partners founder and managing partner Jen Prosek. "Neil came here to build upon the foundation we had in these areas and take them to the next level. He has certainly achieved this and then some."
BUSINESS
odwyerpr.com

On the Move: Glen Echo Hires National Geo's O'Neal

Glen Echo Group hires Andrea O’Neal as a director. O’Neal comes to the agency from the National Geographic Society, where she was senior manager, communications. She previously worked in Burston Cohn & Wolfe’s public affairs & crisis practice, where she worked with technology-focused clients and specialized in reputation management. Glen Echo has also brought on Joey Battley and Katelin Murray as associates. “Their expertise will help our clients and partners tell the stories of technology and innovation at the most important juncture for the digital economy,” said agency founder and CEO Maura Corbett.
BUSINESS
odwyerpr.com

Finn Partners Hauls in Hawkins International PR

Finn Partners has acquired Hawkins International PR, the upscale travel firm with 26 staffers in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Jennifer Hawkins, founder of the firm, will take on the managing partner, luxury travel, title at Finn Partners. Peter Finn noted that Hawkins International PR represents “many of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Relations#Television#D S#Ditto Pr
prdaily.com

How to become a better mentor to young PR pros

Mentorship has become an important topic for the PR industry in recent years. Goals on improving diverse representation and inclusion in the field have placed an emphasis on training and development for rising pros. But how can would-be mentors help open doors for others?. Mentorship is a passion for Myreete...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Cleveland Scene

Best White Label Press Release Service by KISS PR Offers Top News Outlets

With White Label Press Release Distribution Solutions, Kiss PR is the only best press release distribution service. We distribute news and press releases to large news outlets covering US, Canada, UK, Asia reaching some of the top news providers and 100% white label. Over 200+ SEO companies, Pr professionals and GIG operators use our service to create their own brand. Many providers who make these claims like:
BUSINESS
odwyerpr.com

News of Firms: Ex-NFL PR Pro Traci Otey Blunt Sets Up Shop

Blunt Group Strategies, a boutique Black and woman-owned firm that provides strategic consultation for clients in the sports, politics, and entertainment sectors, is started up by Traci Otey Blunt, former senior vice president, corporate communications at the NFL...In that position, Otey Blunt led communications strategies across several priority areas including rapid response; business operations; NFL media; diversity, equity and inclusion; and social corporate responsibility. Before coming to the NFL, she held several leadership roles at The RLJ Companies, and was deputy communications director for Hillary Clinton during the 2008 presidential campaign. “I have worked with dozens of leaders in politics, sports and entertainment, as well as in the corporate sector. These experiences have shown me the intricate dynamics required for successful, cross-industry collaboration,” said Otey Blunt.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
prdaily.com

4 ways marketers and digital PR pros can earn the trust of journalists

Nearly everyone these days wants media coverage for their brand, whether a company feature or a story about their original research. Getting your brand mentioned by the press signals subject matter authority and helps garner more brand awareness from a wider audience. And, of course, media relations helps build links to develop search engine optimization (SEO).
ECONOMY
Variety

Scooter Braun to Keynote Variety Business Managers Elite Virtual Breakfast

Scooter Braun, founder of SB Projects and co-CEO of HYBE America, will keynote Variety‘s Business Managers Elite Virtual Breakfast, presented by City National Bank on Nov. 18.  The invite-only virtual event is tied to Variety’s annual Business Managers Elite Impact Report, which profiles top business managers working in entertainment and media.  Braun, named Variety’s Music Mogul of the Year in 2021, will share his leadership vision for artist management. Interviewed by Shirley Halperin, Variety Executive Editor, Music, Braun will also speak about new opportunities for his clients, including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, after combining forces with Korean entertainment giant HYBE.   Barry Siegel, senior...
MUSIC
SmartAsset

How to Become a Better Financial Advisor

Staying attuned to client needs and delivering solutions to help them reach their goals is one of the hallmarks of a good financial advisor. These are skills you may have acquired during your initial financial advisor training and now want … Continue reading → The post How to Become a Better Financial Advisor appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
PERSONAL FINANCE
odwyerpr.com

Accounts in Transit: Finn Partners Scoops Up Bolthouse Farms

FINN Partners is named PR agency of record for Bolthouse Farms, a leader in growing and distributing fresh carrots, premium branded beverages and refrigerated dressings. FINN oversees all strategic planning and execution for consumer PR efforts, trade PR efforts, corporate communications and earned influencer relations for the company. “We are delighted to be working with FINN Partners, an agency known not only for their standout work in consumer marketing and publicity, but also for their collaborative spirt and core values that align very much with our own,” said Bolthouse Farms director, communciations Alan Hilowitz. Bolthouse has also brought on The Many as advertising agency of record.
BUSINESS
odwyerpr.com

News of Firms: Antenna Group Sets Up PA Unit

Antenna Group launches a public affairs practice in Washington, DC. Antenna Public Affairs, which focuses on policy advocacy, policymaker engagement and issues management, is led by executive vice president Andy Beck, former head of public affairs at the U.S. Department of Energy. Beck has also held senior positions at kglobal, Makovsky and MWWPR. The practice will work with clients in the energy, climate, extractives, transportation, infrastructure, defense, technology and financial industries sectors. “Antenna Public Affairs will help clients establish themselves in the public dialogue on climate and sustainability and advance their positions on the policies and issues that affect their organizations and their stakeholders,” said Antenna CEO Keith Zakheim.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Baron Davis, Amanda Brinkman Spotlight Black Entrepreneurs in 'Small Business Revolution' Season 6

Former NBA star, commentator, and entrepreneur Baron Davis and Deluxe Corporation Chief Brand Officer Amanda Brinkman, joined Cheddar to discuss Season 6 of the reality show "Small Business Revolution," premiering Tuesday. The season will focus on helping six Black-owned businesses in the Twin Cities, Minneapolis and St. Paul. Davis noted learning about the lack of resources, connections, and opportunities for Black business owners during the show. "There are so many things we need to do as a society to address racial injustice and inequity, however, one of the ways for it is economic empowerment," Brinkman added.
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy