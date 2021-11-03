CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 42nd annual Mile High Holiday Mart returns to Denver

 7 days ago

Get into the holiday spirit and join the Junior League of Denver ‘s annual Holiday Mart on November 12th through the 14th at Gates Filed House on the University of Denver campus.

The Holiday Mart is the League’s largest fundraising event featuring selected merchants with unique, high-quality merchandise.

This year, masks and reservations are required. If attendees forget to make a reservation, you can still head to the show, but may need to wait in line during peak shopping times. JLD will be collecting all guest information for contact tracing. Attendee limits will be enforced at the show to ensure the safety of all involved

The show boasts local and national vendors offering a wide variety of products, including housewares, specialty food items, jewelry, apparel for women, men and children, pet products, and much more! A large percentage of the merchants are local, so shoppers are supporting local Colorado businesses.

EVENT WEBSITE
JLD.org

PUBLIC SHOPPING HOURS

  • Friday, November 12: 3 pm – 8 pm
  • Saturday, November 13: 9 am – 5 pm
  • Sunday, November 14: 10 am – 4 pm


LOCATION
Gates Field House

University of Denver

2201 E. Asbury Ave.

Denver, CO 80208

GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS
$10 in advance at JLD.org or at the door

(reservation link provided in ticket purchase confirmation email)

SPECIAL EVENT
Mile High Holiday Mart VIP Private Shopping Event

Friday, November 12, 1-3 pm
Tickets $40

Shop Mile High Holiday Mart before it opens to the public at 3 pm!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

FOX31 Denver

Be a Santa to a Senior during the holidays

Home Instead Senior Care is kicking off their annual Be A Santa to a Senior program. The program provides holiday cheer by delivering gifts to lonely or low-income seniors who might otherwise go without any gifts or visitors during the holidays. With the support of Home Instead and community volunteers, Be a Santa to a […]
SOCIETY
