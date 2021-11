Cardano price analysis is bullish today. The resistance for ADA is found at $2.19. Support is present at $2.06. Cardano price analysis indicates that the bullish momentum has brought the price to the $2.15 level and more improvement in the coin’s value is to be expected in the coming hours. Cardano’s price trend line has been upwards for the past few days as the coin has shown good performance over the past week, gaining significant value. The Cardano has moved past the $2.14 crucial resistance level today, which was the point from where it fell on 27th October, now the next resistance for ADA/USD is present at $2.19, and if the bullish momentum continues, then Cardano may break above this level as well.

