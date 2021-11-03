CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Dick Vitale hammers NCAA’s Kofi Cockburn decision

On3.com
On3.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Illinois junior Kofi Cockburn will serve a three-game suspension to begin the season, per an announcement from the school. The suspension is part of the reinstatement process after Cockburn sold institutionally issued apparel and memorabilia in June. Although the sales Cockburn made would be legal under current NIL rules, they occurred...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
thechampaignroom.com

Kofi Cockburn named Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year

Kofi Cockburn is collecting ALL of the accolades ahead of his junior campaign. Illinois’ center was named Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year on Wednesday. Cockburn was the only player in the country last season to average at least 15 points and nine rebounds while shooting at least 60%.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

What Brad Underwood said about Kofi Cockburn's rumored suspension

A story is developing out of Champaign, concerning Illinois center Kofi Cockburn. After declaring for the draft at the end of last season, he subsequently withdrew and entered the transfer portal. After a series of events, Cockburn ended up back at Illinois for his junior season. Apparently, there is an...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Missouri State
State
Illinois State
Times Daily

Illini's Cockburn to sit 3 games for selling items too early

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — The NCAA has suspended Illinois center Kofi Cockburn for the first three games of the season because he sold apparel and memorabilia before new regulations that allow athletes to participate in money-making ventures went into effect. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WAND TV

Kofi Cockburn to serve three-game suspension to start season

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Illini basketball star Kofi Cockburn will miss the first three games of the 2021-22 season, the school announced. Cockburn's suspension comes after officials said he sold institutionally issued apparel and memorabilia in June. There was then a reinstatement process, and Cockburn must serve a required NCAA suspension.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The News-Gazette

What Kofi's three-game suspension means

Kofi Cockburn will miss the first three games of the 2021-22 season after the NCAA suspended him on Monday by selling team apparel and memorabilia. Beat writer Scott Richey weighs in on the impact:. What’s the Illini’s record after the first three games now?. Illinois shouldn’t have much trouble starting...
NBA
thechampaignroom.com

Illinois Basketball Player Preview: Kofi Cockburn

When Kofi Cockburn announced his return to Illinois this summer, it immediately made the Fighting Illini a national title contender. While the Illini are only ranked No. 11 in the AP Poll, both Bart Torvik and Ken Pomeroy have them as the fifth-best team in the country. There are currently...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kofi Cockburn
Person
Dick Vitale
Person
Ayo Dosunmu
Person
Brad Underwood
247Sports

JUST IN: Illini star Kofi Cockburn suspended 3 games by NCAA

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois center Kofi Cockburn has been suspended three games by the NCAA, the Illinois men’s basketball program announced on Monday. Cockburn will be eligible to to play on Nov. 22 when the No. 11 Illini play Cincinnati. “We are disappointed with the three-game suspension, because there were...
NBA
The Spun

Dick Vitale Rips NCAA For College Basketball Suspension

Earlier this week, the college basketball world learned that a star player received a three-game suspension. Star center Kofi Cockburn received a three-game suspension from the NCAA, the Illinois basketball program announced this week. The suspension came after he allegedly sold program-issued apparel and memorabilia in June. Since the sales...
COLLEGE SPORTS
southernillinoisnow.com

Cockburn punished for NCAA violation

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — The NCAA has suspended Illinois center Kofi Cockburn for the first three games of the season. The punishment comes after he sold apparel and memorabilia before new regulations that allow athletes to participate in money-making ventures went into effect. The Associated Press preseason All-American is set...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Nil#Espn#Twitter#Nba#Loyola Chicago#Jackson State#Ap#Purdue
FanSided

Dick Vitale gives update on cancer battle, asks for prayers

ESPN’s Dick Vitale took to Twitter to provide an update on his battle with cancer and request prayers as he gets ready for a chemotherapy treatment. As Dick Vitale battles yet another form of cancer, he is asking for his followers on for a bit of support before going through a round of chemotherapy.
CANCER
austinnews.net

Without Kofi Cockburn, No. 11 Illinois tips off vs. Jackson State

Kofi Cockburn is the preseason Player of the Year in the Big Ten Conference and a preseason All-America selection by the Associated Press. However, Illinois' 7-foot star center won't be on the court Tuesday night for the season opener in Champaign, Ill., where the 11th-ranked Fighting Illini hostJackson State. That's...
ILLINOIS STATE
Telegraph

Illini's Cockburn on Player of Year watch list

CHAMPAIGN – University of Illinois junior center Kofi Cockburn is one of 20 players named to the preseason watch list for the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division I Player of the Year award, the NABC announced on Thursday. This is the latest in a string of accolades for Cockburn,...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Tupper: Kofi Cockburn suspension may turn out to be net positive for Illinois

Doesn’t seem long ago that the Illini basketball world hung on news flashes like an injury to Te’Jon Lucas, a tussle involving Leron Black and the breathless recruiting coup that brought Kentucky transfer Alex Legion to Champaign. How did we ever survive?. Thankfully, as we arrive at the start of...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
Marquette University
hoiabc.com

Kofi Cockburn makes return to Champaign

CHAMPAIGN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Kofi Cockburn is back at Illinois, literally. The All-American big man was back in Champaign on Wednesday for his first workout with the team since announcing his return to the Illini last week. He also spoke with the media for the first time since...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Telegraph

Loren Tate: Dear NCAA, common sense lacking in Cockburn ruling

—- It will be a long, exhausting basketball season. Win or lose in the first three games without All-American Kofi Cockburn — Jackson State, Arkansas State and Marquette — his absence will be a distant memory when the pressures of February-March consume our attention. But it nags me, in an...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN

Every list and ranking you need for the 2021-22 college basketball season, with gratitude to Dick Vitale

The late, great Skip Prosser used to say "never delay gratitude." I am so grateful for so many things around the game as we enter the 2021-22 season. Gratitude is the overwhelming feeling after a 2021 season that was compromised by the global pandemic. There is renewed hope of a return to normalcy this season, which means fans in the stands. The play last year was great, even that games were played at all. But the environments were far from normal. They were quiet, even sterile. They lacked the energy and enthusiasm of a full house. It was like a comedy club with no crowd. The comedians' jokes were just as funny and just as well-delivered, but the experience was lacking without people in the audience laughing. Let's hope that the 2021-22 season brings back full, loud and boisterous crowds to cheer on the players. They deserve it. We all do.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy