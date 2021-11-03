Dick Vitale hammers NCAA’s Kofi Cockburn decision

The late, great Skip Prosser used to say "never delay gratitude." I am so grateful for so many things around the game as we enter the 2021-22 season. Gratitude is the overwhelming feeling after a 2021 season that was compromised by the global pandemic. There is renewed hope of a return to normalcy this season, which means fans in the stands. The play last year was great, even that games were played at all. But the environments were far from normal. They were quiet, even sterile. They lacked the energy and enthusiasm of a full house. It was like a comedy club with no crowd. The comedians' jokes were just as funny and just as well-delivered, but the experience was lacking without people in the audience laughing. Let's hope that the 2021-22 season brings back full, loud and boisterous crowds to cheer on the players. They deserve it. We all do.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO