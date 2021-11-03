8 tips to get more out of your guitar gear

Apple's had a really promising last few months, what with two separate events in September and October announcing updates across everything from the iPhone and iPad lines, to new AirPods and advancements in the MacBook Pro series. All that buzz certainly has us excited, but it's reports of buzzing or crackling sounds in the brand's AirPods Pro that have the company back on the backfoot. Fortunately, Apple is attempting to rectify the issue by expanding its repair program coverage for an additional year; while the AirPods Pro were originally covered for just two years after the initial sale, the label is now expanding that to a full three years. Long story short, even if you were one of the very first to pick up AirPods Pro back in 2019 (which, given that they stand as one of our favorite noise-canceling earbuds — we don't blame you), you still have time to get them fixed. Though if that's not the only thing in your life that needs a little tuning up, read on below. From a portable EV charger the size of a suitcase, a set of four new flipper knives from Finch, this is Today in Gear.

