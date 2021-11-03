Former Florida Mail Carrier Pleads Guilty To Stealing Gift Cards And Cash From Mail

A former mail carrier in Florida has pleaded guilty to stealing cash and gift cards from his delivery route.

James Sweat, 60, Jacksonville, has pleaded guilty to stealing an item from the mail while employed by the United States Postal Service (USPS). Sweat faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

According to the court documents, Sweat worked as a Rural Carrier Associate in the Baldwin Station in Jacksonville.

The Station Manager suspected that Sweat might be stealing cash and gift cards from the mail and notified the USPS – Office of Inspector General to investigate.

On June 4, 2021, agents caught Sweat stealing $60 from a greeting card.

Sweat admitted that he had been stealing cash from the mail for about a month and estimated that he had opened approximately 100 items of mail and stolen approximately $1,000.

This case was investigated by the United States Postal Service – Office of Inspector General. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Frank Talbot.

