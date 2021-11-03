CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Florida Mail Carrier Pleads Guilty To Stealing Gift Cards And Cash From Mail

By Mike Jenkins
 7 days ago
A former mail carrier in Florida has pleaded guilty to stealing cash and gift cards from his delivery route.

James Sweat, 60, Jacksonville, has pleaded guilty to stealing an item from the mail while employed by the United States Postal Service (USPS). Sweat faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

According to the court documents, Sweat worked as a Rural Carrier Associate in the Baldwin Station in Jacksonville.

The Station Manager suspected that Sweat might be stealing cash and gift cards from the mail and notified the USPS – Office of Inspector General to investigate.

On June 4, 2021, agents caught Sweat stealing $60 from a greeting card.

Sweat admitted that he had been stealing cash from the mail for about a month and estimated that he had opened approximately 100 items of mail and stolen approximately $1,000.

This case was investigated by the United States Postal Service – Office of Inspector General. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Frank Talbot.

FLORIDA CONSUMER ALERT: Attorney General Moody Warns Of Payment App Hack Attacks

Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning consumers about hackers taking advantage of the increase in mobile payment app usage. The COVID-19 pandemic may have prompted more people to use mobile payments rather than transfer cash, or even credit cards, between individuals to prevent the spread of germs. In 2019, 64 million individuals in the United States used peer-to-peer mobile payments.
