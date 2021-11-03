CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun – and lots of tons

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The first study to methodically calculate how much food blue whales and some of their close relatives eat has yielded a simple answer: a whole lot. The blue whale, the largest animal in Earth’s history, eats about 16 tons of krill daily in the North Pacific, gobbling up...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Japanese wolf extinct for 115 years is found to be the closest known wild relative of the modern dog: DNA scraped from museum specimens confirms the link

The modern dog broke off from its feral cousin, the gray wolf, some 20,000 to 40,000 years ago, but following that ancient family tree has proven difficult, since no living wolf species are genetically very closely related to the domesticated canine. Now, researchers have found your pet puppy's closest known...
ANIMALS
Discovery

The World’s Deadliest Bird Used to be a Pet

The southern cassowary is known as the world’s most dangerous bird. Native to the forests of New Guinea and Northern Australia, in captivity the bird displays extreme aggression. Close descendants of velociraptors, the fierce dinosaurs featured in Jurassic Park, cassowaries have been documented fatally wounding other animals and even humans,...
ANIMALS
Kirsty Kendall

The Siberian unicorn was a real animal, but it died out

Restoration of E. sibiricum in a steppe environmentDiBgd/Wikimedia commons. We all sometimes dream that unicorns would be real animals. Well, long ago, unicorns existed on Earth. But these unicorns were very different from the noble horse-like creatures we think of as unicorns.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
New York Post

Blood-sucking eel with rows of swirling teeth spotted after 20-year hunt

A terrifying blood-sucking eel with rows of swirling teeth has finally been spotted after a 20-year hunt. Tour guide Sean Blocksidge extraordinarily discovered six of the lampreys– dubbed “living dinosaurs”– at once, after two decades of searching. The strange jawless creatures evolved millions of years ago and have scaleless, elongated...
ANIMALS
WRAL News

15 near-extinct giant tortoises found slaughtered on Galapagos Islands

Park rangers with the Galápagos National Park Directorate discovered the remains of 15 giant tortoises slaughtered on southern Isabela Island. The Galápagos Conservancy called the discovery "shocking," as the giant tortoises are already fighting to survive extinction. "The disturbing news follows on another report this year of 185 small tortoises...
ANIMALS
Fox News

Fish caught with live, tongue-eating parasite in its mouth

Every once in a while, nature reveals something that looks like it came straight out of a horror movie. State park workers in Texas recently revealed an image of a fish with a living parasite in its mouth, in place of its tongue. Texas Parks and Wildlife posted the photo...
ANIMALS
LiveScience

Extremely rare, bright-yellow catfish caught in the Netherlands

Like an enormous, writhing banana with gills, a bright-yellow catfish flopped out of the water and into Martin Glatz's boat. Glatz, a professional angler out on a lake in the Netherlands with his twin brother Oliver, had caught many catfish in his life — but none like this. Glatz panicked at first.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humpback Whales#Minke Whales#Baleen Whale#Blue Whales#Reuters#Boeing#Stanford University
New Scientist

Baleen whales eat three times more krill than we thought

Baleen whales, the largest animals in the world, eat three times more prey than previous estimates suggested. The discovery implies that these whales play a larger role in sustaining marine ecosystems than we had thought. Matthew Savoca at Stanford University in California and his colleagues tracked 321 tagged baleen whales...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Baleen whale prey consumption based on high-resolution foraging measurements

Baleen whales influence their ecosystems through immense prey consumption and nutrient recycling1,2,3. It is difficult to accurately gauge the magnitude of their current or historic ecosystem role without measuring feeding rates and prey consumed. To date, prey consumption of the largest species has been estimated using metabolic models3,4,5,6,7,8,9 based on extrapolations that lack empirical validation. Here, we used tags deployed on seven baleen whale (Mysticeti) species (n"‰="‰321 tag deployments) in conjunction with acoustic measurements of prey density to calculate prey consumption at daily to annual scales from the Atlantic, Pacific, and Southern Oceans. Our results suggest that previous studies3,4,5,6,7,8,9 have underestimated baleen whale prey consumption by threefold or more in some ecosystems. In the Southern Ocean alone, we calculate that pre-whaling populations of mysticetes annually consumed 430Â million tonnes of Antarctic krill (Euphausia superba), twice the current estimated total biomass of E. superba10, and more than twice the global catch of marine fisheries today11. Larger whale populations may have supported higher productivity in large marine regions through enhanced nutrient recycling: our findings suggest mysticetes recycled 1.2"‰Ã—"‰104"‰tonnes"‰iron"‰yrâˆ’1 in the Southern Ocean before whaling compared to 1.2"‰Ã—"‰103"‰tonnes"‰iron"‰yrâˆ’1 recycled by whales today. The recovery of baleen whales and their nutrient recycling services2,3,7 could augment productivity and restore ecosystem function lost during 20th century whaling12,13.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
earth.com

Thousands of tons of COVID-related plastic could end up in the ocean

The COVID-19 pandemic has generated more than eight million tons of plastic waste since its start, most of it single-use plastic for personal protective purposes. This is according to a new model, developed by researchers at the Nanjing University in China. A portion of this plastic will end up entering...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Giant owl not seen for 150 years pictured in wild for first time

A giant owl that has gone almost unseen in African rainforests for 150 years has been photographed in the wild for the first time by British scientists working in Ghana. Shelley’s Eagle Owl was spotted on 16 October in what has been hailed as a “sensational discovery” by ecologists. With only a few thousand thought to be in existence, the species is officially classified as being at risk of extinction.A picture of the bird was taken by Dr Joseph Tobias, of the Department of Life Sciences at Imperial College London, and Dr Robert Williams, an ecologist from Somerset. The...
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

Meet 'Cold Bone': The First Distinct Dinosaur Species Ever Found in Greenland

A pair of 214 million-year-old skulls are thought to belong to the first distinct dinosaur species identified in what is now Greenland, researchers say. Given the name Issi saaneq (or "cold bone" in Greenlandic Inuit), the dino is believed to have been a long-necked, plant-eating sauropodomorph. It's been reconstructed from two skulls discovered back in 1994, which were originally thought to belong to Plateosaurus. After a closer analysis of the skulls – one a juvenile, the other a late-stage juvenile or sub-adult – and a comparison with other more recent fossil findings, researchers have now decided that this is a species all of...
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

‘Alien-Like’ Sea Creature Washed Ashore on Australian Beach

An actual picture of a pinkish yet transparent 'alien-like' species went viral online, particularly on Facebook, causing many perplexed. Although most commenters believe it's a jellyfish, several believe it's from another galaxy. The pinkish and transparent blob-like organism was photographed at Urangan Shoreline in Hervey Coast, Queensland, Australia. Alien-Like Sea...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy