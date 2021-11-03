Brandon Man Pleads Guilty To Two Armed Gas Station Robberies

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – Taphonie Prince, 25, Brandon, has pleaded guilty to two counts of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

He faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 14 years, and up to life, in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set. Prince’s criminal history includes prior state court convictions for burglary and robbery.

According to the plea agreement, in the early morning hours of November 23, 2018, Prince entered the Circle K convenience store located at 2820 U.S. Highway 301 South in Riverview and pointed a handgun at a store employee.

He demanded that she give him all the money in the store’s cash register. Prince took the money, a total of $50, and forced the employee to the back of the store before he fled the scene.

Late in the evening on December 12, 2018, Prince committed the second armed robbery. He entered the BP gas station convenience store located at 6459 U.S. Highway 301 South in Riverview and pointed a gun at a store employee and demanded all the money in the register.

Fearing for his life, the store employee complied, handing Prince approximately $200. Despite his compliance, Prince struck the store employee with his gun. He then ordered the victim to move to the back of the store and fled the scene.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michael M. Gordon.

