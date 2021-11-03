CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, FL

Brandon Man Pleads Guilty To Two Armed Gas Station Robberies

By Maria Hernandez
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39yucO_0clT0glS00

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – Taphonie Prince, 25, Brandon, has pleaded guilty to two counts of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

He faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 14 years, and up to life, in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set. Prince’s criminal history includes prior state court convictions for burglary and robbery.

According to the plea agreement, in the early morning hours of November 23, 2018, Prince entered the Circle K convenience store located at 2820 U.S. Highway 301 South in Riverview and pointed a handgun at a store employee.

He demanded that she give him all the money in the store’s cash register. Prince took the money, a total of $50, and forced the employee to the back of the store before he fled the scene.

Late in the evening on December 12, 2018, Prince committed the second armed robbery. He entered the BP gas station convenience store located at 6459 U.S. Highway 301 South in Riverview and pointed a gun at a store employee and demanded all the money in the register.

Fearing for his life, the store employee complied, handing Prince approximately $200. Despite his compliance, Prince struck the store employee with his gun. He then ordered the victim to move to the back of the store and fled the scene.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michael M. Gordon.

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

  • Illegal Alien Arrested For Attempted Murder In Florida After Slashing Man With Box Cutter
  • “No Gold Medal” Florida Man Running From Cops, Jumps From Bridge To Avoid Capture, Arrested
  • Florida 2nd Grade Student Suspended 36 Days Over Not Wearing Mask
  • Kenny Chesney Returns To The Road With Here And Now 2022, Tampa April 23
  • Separate Polls, Similar Results: More Than 70% Of Americans Both Think Country Is Off Track, Disapprove Of Congress
  • “Simply Recovery” Florida Woman, Owner Of Drug Rehab Clinic Arrested Selling Fentanyl To Clients

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Riverview, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Brandon, FL
City
Riverview, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Brandon, FL
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Chesney
Person
Prince
The Free Press - TFP

Judge Dismisses Curfew Charge Against Rittenhouse

The judge presiding over the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse granted the defense’s motion to drop the curfew citation charge on Tuesday. After the prosecution rested its case against Rittenhouse, the defense argued the prosecution had not provided any evidence a curfew had been in place, to which Judge Bruce Schroeder agreed.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robber#Sentencing#Circle K#Bp
The Free Press - TFP

75-Year-Old Venice Man Killed In Hillsborough County Crash

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – A 75-year-old Venice man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the SUV that the man was traveling in, was heading southbound on I-75 near Milepost 237 when, for an unknown reason, the driver, a 71-year-old Venice woman, lost control of the vehicle.
VENICE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Free Press - TFP

REPORT: Florida Officials Justify Fatal Officer Shooting Of Teen Holding Airsoft Gun With ‘Faded Orange Tip’

Florida officials ruled that a fatal officer shooting of a teen holding an airsoft rifle with a “faded orange tip” was justified, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday. Alex King, 16, pointed the airsoft rifle at cars and officers who responded to the scene on Oct. 16 in Tarpon Springs, Florida, according to the AP. King ignored orders to drop the gun and an investigation into the incident found the officers were acting within their duties.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

‘Don’t Get Brazen With Me’: Judge Shouts, Scolds Rittenhouse Prosecutor In Tense Ten-Minute Courtroom Exchange

The judge presiding over the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse laid into the prosecution on Wednesday in response to its line of questioning towards the defendant. Prosecutor Thomas Binger asked Rittenhouse about an incident days before the Aug. 25 shooting where the Rittenhouse allegedly said he wished he had his gun to defend property. Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder immediately dismissed the jury after the prosecutor’s comments.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
81K+
Followers
11K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy