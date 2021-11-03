CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Mammoth WVH, Dirty Honey Detail 2022 Co-Headlining Tour

Spin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWolfgang Van Halen‘s Mammoth WVH is teaming up with Dirty Honey for their newly announced North American Young Guns tour. The two rock bands are joining forces for a 30-date run, beginning on January 21. The presale starts at 10 a.m. local tomorrow, November 4, and the general sale begins at...

www.spin.com

