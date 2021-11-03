Mammoth WVH, Dirty Honey Detail 2022 Co-Headlining Tour

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore-based band Beach House on Tuesday announced their eighth album “Once Twice Melody.” The 18-song double album will be released in four-song chapters over the next few months, the band said, culminating in an album drop on February 18, 2022. The first chapter arrived Wednesday night with tracks Once Twice Melody, Superstar, Pink Funeral and Through Me. Thus far, the music continues the band’s signature dream-pop style, but for the first time, a live string ensemble was used, according to record label Sub Pop. The album was recorded in Apple Orchard Studios in Baltimore and studios in Los Angeles and Minnesota, Sub Pop said. All formats (including casettes) of the album are now available for pre-order. The chapter releases are as follows: Chapter 1 on November 10th, 2021 1. Once Twice Melody 2. Superstar 3. Pink Funeral 4. Through Me Chapter 2 on December 8th, 2021 5. Runaway 6. ESP 7. New Romance 8. Over and Over Chapter 3 on January 19th, 2022 9. Sunset 10. Only You Know 11. Another Go Around 12. Masquerade 13. Illusion of Forever Chapter 4 (full album release) on February 18th, 2022 14. Finale 15. The Bells 16. Hurts to Love 17. Many Nights 18. Modern Love Stories

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 9 HOURS AGO