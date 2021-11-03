Penguins' Sidney Crosby, Brain Dumoulin out after testing positive for COVID-19

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Crosby, 34, also spent time in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol during the truncated 2021 season.

The NHL continues to battle with positive COVID-19 cases across the league despite having a high vaccination rate. The league has slowly been relaxing its restrictions since the start of the shortened 2021 season, with many teams setting their own rules and guidelines on how to stay safe. It is not clear as of now whether the league will begin putting stricter COVID-19 guidelines back into place.

The Penguins are set to host the rival Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday evening.