Penguins' Sidney Crosby, Brain Dumoulin out after testing positive for COVID-19

By Chelena Goldman
 7 days ago
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Crosby, 34, also spent time in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol during the truncated 2021 season.

The NHL continues to battle with positive COVID-19 cases across the league despite having a high vaccination rate. The league has slowly been relaxing its restrictions since the start of the shortened 2021 season, with many teams setting their own rules and guidelines on how to stay safe. It is not clear as of now whether the league will begin putting stricter COVID-19 guidelines back into place.

The Penguins are set to host the rival Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday evening.

Penguins star Sidney Crosby skates with top line in practice Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Penguins were destined to suffer a first regulation defeat of the 2021-22 NHL season eventually. Such a loss came Tuesday when the Tampa Bay Lightning rode into town and thrashed the Pens 5-1 as Pittsburgh superstar Sidney Crosby remained sidelined due to the wrist surgery he underwent on Sept. 8.
Penguins star Sidney Crosby on track to clear COVID-19 protocol Saturday

The Pittsburgh Penguins began the 2021-22 NHL regular season at 3-0-2 but fell to 4-3-4 overall following Tuesday's shootout loss at the Chicago Blackhawks that came amid numerous COVID-19 setbacks for the Pens early into the campaign. Captain Sidney Crosby and defenseman Brian Dumoulin entered the league's COVID-19 protocol back...
Penguins HC Mike Sullivan positive for COVID-19, out vs. Flyers

The Pittsburgh Penguins cannot dodge COVID-19 setbacks early into the 2021-22 NHL season. Pittsburgh has confirmed that head coach Mike Sullivan tested positive for COVID-19 and won't be available Thursday night when the 3-3-2 Penguins host the 5-2-1 Philadelphia Flyers. Assistant coach Todd Reirden will handle head-coaching duties against Philadelphia, and Sullivan's status beyond Thursday evening is understandably up in the air.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins list Sidney Crosby as 'day to day' in recovery from wrist surgery

Even if he was drafted more than five years ago, forward Kasper Bjorkqvist still is relatively new to the Pittsburgh Penguins. He hasn’t even played a game of consequence for the NHL club as of yet. But Tuesday, a day after he was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey...
Sidney Crosby
Brian Dumoulin
Sportsnet.ca

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby 'real close' to making season debut

The Pittsburgh Penguins could be getting a much-needed boost to their lineup with captain Sidney Crosby inching closer to making his season debut. Head coach Mike Sullivan said that Crosby is getting "real close" to playing but wouldn't confirm whether he would be able to play in the first game of the team's homestand on Thursday against the Calgary Flames.
Sportsnet.ca

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby returning to action Saturday vs. Devils

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is returning from a wrist injury and will play his first game of the season on Saturday against the New Jersey Devils. Crosby has yet to play this season after having wrist surgery in August. On Wednesday, Sullivan told media Crosby was “real close” to returning to the lineup.
NBC Sports

Report: Here's what Vegas gave up to land Jack Eichel in huge trade

Jack Eichel has said it would be "cool" to play for his hometown Boston Bruins one day, but that day is not today. The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring the star center from the Buffalo Sabres in a massive trade, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday morning. Here are the terms...
letsgohawks.net

Blackhawks Likely To Trade These Two Players Soon.

The Chicago Blackhawks fired head coach Jeremy Colliton but it would be surprising that the team can still turn it around to make the playoffs. With so many high salary and veteran players on the roster, don't be surprised to see some names shipped out of town. New general manager...
theScore

Middleton out several games after testing positive for COVID-19

Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton tested positive for COVID-19, head coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters prior to Tuesday's matchup against the Detroit Pistons, according to The Athletic's Eric Nehm. Any player that contracts the virus must sit out a minimum of 10 days. The two-time All-Star could miss the Bucks'...
Yardbarker

Canadiens goaltender Carey Price 'many steps' away from playing again

Montreal head coach Dominique Ducharme told reporters Friday that star goaltender Carey Price would return to the Canadiens Monday after he missed the start of the season and entered the NHL/NHL Players' Association player assistance program on Oct. 7. Price underwent offseason knee surgery before last month's development, and Ducharme...
97.9 The Box

Sixers, Joel Embiid Test COVID Positive, But He Isn’t The Only One

Not our guy! Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers center could miss “several games” after testing Covid Positive. In a tweet, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium in a tweet says, “76ers All-Star Joel Embiid has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Tonight was planned rest for Embiid, but he could miss several […]
Yardbarker

Canadiens star goaltender Carey Price visits teammates, coaches

It was learned last month that Montreal Canadiens star goaltender Carey Price would miss the start of the 2021-22 NHL season as he worked to recover from offseason knee surgery and from what was referred to at the time as a non-COVID-19 illness. Price's status changed, however, when he voluntarily entered the NHL/NHL Players' Association player assistance program on Oct. 7.
