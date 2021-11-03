Fight Knight Launches November 30 “For Real This Time!”

Chivalry 2’s Halloween event is now underway, as well as the Fight Knight update, which adds Last Team Standing and Brawl modes, headbutting, the Rapier weapon, and more. The free Fight Knight update is now available to all Chivalry 2 players and comes with enough content to fill a king’s coffers. The most prominent feature of the update is the much-requested Last Team Standing game mode. The mode is pulled straight from Chivalry: Medieval Warfare and pits two teams of 20 players in a fight to the death with no respawns. The last team — or solitary player — left standing is crowned the winner. In the spirit of fun game modes with a knack for carnage, the Brawl mode has also been added. This mode aims to simulate the chaotic nature of a bar brawl, so grab whatever you can to beat your opponents — who needs a sword when you can destroy your enemies with chairs, steins, bottles, sausages, rolling pins, and more. Brawls take place on two new maps designed for 40 players: The Great Hall and Rudhelm Feast.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO