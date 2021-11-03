CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fight Knight Launches November 30 “For Real This Time!”

By Editorials
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloper Sorcerobe have announced the November 30th release date for first-person action RPG Fight Knight on Steam. Players must enter an ever changing tower- warped and twisted by previous lands and people it has visited. Your weapons? Your own two fists in grid-based melee combat. Make allies, solve puzzles, collect artifacts,...

