The Tennessee Titans will be without star running back Derrick Henry for potentially the rest of the season due to a foot injury, so the AFC contender will need to find someone to replace him in the backfield. And it didn't take long for the club to identify their emergency option as Tennessee has signed veteran Adrian Peterson, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson. This signing comes after Peterson worked out for the team on Monday.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO