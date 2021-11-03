CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Nations

What is happening in Madagascar and why is country on the verge of world’s first climate-induced famine?

By Jon Sharman
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29gBaS_0clSzxSW00

Thousands of people in Madagascar are at risk of famine in the coming months and more than 1 million more are suffering severe hunger, according to the United Nations .

Successive droughts and failed harvests have forced people to eat leaves, cacti and insects, and the UN says it is the first impending famine that cannot be blamed even in part on war.

Some children in the south of the country arrive at aid stations too weak even to cry, according the body’s World Food Programme.

What is the famine situation in Madagascar?

The World Food Programme (WFP) said on Tuesday that some 14,000 people in southern Madagascar were “one step away from famine”.

These people are on the fifth stage of a five-stage

However, this figure is expected to double by the end of the year, and some 500,000 children are expected to be malnourished by April 2022.

In addition, there are about 1.1 million more people experiencing severe hunger.

The WFP said it had been giving emergency food packages to 700,000 people per month, but added that it needs more money to scale up its response.

What is the definition of famine?

According to Unicef, there are three elements to the agreed-upon definition of famine. They are:

  • At least one in five affected households can access just one or two basic types of food; for example, they may have a small amount of vegetables but no grains or meat
  • More than 30 per cent of under-fives are acutely malnourished
  • More than four in every 10,000 children in the affected group are dying every day

To what extent did drought create Madagascar’s problem?

Southern Madagascar is in the grip of its worst drought for 40 years and aid officials fear it will only continue.

The WFP said this week: “Amidst the hottest decade on record, Madagascar has suffered from exceptionally warm temperatures, deficits in rainfall and unexpected sandstorms that have covered fields, left crops wilted and harvests well below average.

“By April 2021, 70 per cent of the Grand Sud was in drought with food production only one-third of the last five-year average. The forecasted dry start to the upcoming planting season means families will not be able to sow their fields immediately and their access to food and an income hangs in the balance.

“Adding to an already dire situation, a recent upsurge of locusts is expected to affect an estimated 400,000 hectares of land.”

The Grand Sud region, which covers the southern tip of the world’s fourth-largest island, saw less than half its normal rainfall between November 2020 and January 2021.

Rainfall has been erratic in Madagascar for years, and below average for almost six, according to the University of California at Santa Barbara. And, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says, temperatures in southern Africa are rising at double the global rate.

An ancillary problem has been the restriction of movement enforced during the coronavirus pandemic, a WFP spokesperson told The Independent . Many people in rural areas would normally move, even if only temporarily, to urban centres to find work and food, but this has not been the case due to lockdowns.

Madagascar is also a very poor country, regularly afflicted by both drought and cyclones.

Is this the world's first climate-induced famine?

The UN says it will be if famine is officially declared.

In no other famine has climate or weather been the primary driver and conflict absent as a cause, according to the WFP spokesperson.

Deavid Beasley, executive director of the WFP, said in an interview this week that this desperate situation is “the beginning of what we can expect” to see as the effects of global heating become more pronounced.

“Madagascar is not an isolated incident,” he said. “The world needs to look to Madagascar to see what is coming your way and [to] many other countries around the world.”

Mr Beasley said that, in a worst-case scenario, some 216 million people worldwide might be displaced by climate shocks.

At Cop26, there was an apparent admission that farming in Madagascar was being disrupted by the climate crisis. Alok Sharma, the summit’s president, spoke of Malagasy women facing “a bleak future” of being unable to grow crops.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Canadian becomes world’s first patient to be diagnosed as suffering from ‘climate change’

A Canadian facing breathing issues was diagnosed as possibly the first patient in the world suffering from “climate change,” as doctors said heatwaves and poor air quality were responsible for her condition. Dr Kyle Merritt, responsible for the diagnosis of the senior citizen from Nelson in British Columbia who suffered from asthma, said this was the first time in a decade that he wrote climate change as a cause of suffering. “If we’re not looking at the underlying cause, and we’re just treating the symptoms, we’re just gonna keep falling further and further behind,” the emergency room doctor told the...
ENVIRONMENT
GreenMatters

Madagascar’s Impending Famine: What Caused It, How to Help, and More

As we know, the climate crisis is taking a serious toll on vulnerable communities around the world. Low lying and coastal cities like New York are facing floods, arid regions such as California are being inundated with wildfires, and countries facing extreme drought, such as Madagascar, are facing possible famine. The impending famine in Madagascar is absolutely devastating, and it's currently affecting families across the country.
AFRICA
Birmingham Star

Madagascar reports 'pockets of famine', risks grow for children: WFP

New York [US], November 3 (ANI): "Pockets of famine" have now been reported in Southern Madagascar, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) said on Tuesday. "We have some pockets of IPC 5 or famine-like conditions, this is basically the only - maybe the first - climate change famine on earth," said Arduino Mangoni, WFP Deputy Country Director in Madagascar, citing IPC food insecurity assessments, which are used to gauge the level of emergency aid required.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alok Sharma
weisradio.com

Famine-stricken Madagascar donations pour in from ‘World News Tonight’ viewers

(NEW YORK) — Donations have poured in from thousands of “World News Tonight” viewers in the wake of our report on Southern Madagascar, a country on the verge of the world’s first climate change-induced near-famine in modern history. Unlike other countries, where extreme hunger and near-famine conditions are caused by...
ADVOCACY
Shropshire Star

Cop26: What happened on first day of climate change summit

The two-week conference got under way on Sunday. The Cop26 summit kicked off in Glasgow on Sunday. Here’s what happened on day one. – UK politician Alok Sharma officially assumed the role of Cop26 President, taking over the gavel and presiding duties from Chile’s Carolina Schmidt Zaldivar, with a warning that the conference was the last best chance to keep global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.
ENVIRONMENT
wpsu.org

This is what the world looks like if we pass the crucial 1.5-degree climate threshold

There's one number heard more than any other from the podiums at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland: 1.5 degrees Celsius. That's the global climate change goal world leaders agreed to strive for. By limiting the planet's warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, by 2100, the hope is to stave off severe climate disruptions that could exacerbate hunger, conflict and drought worldwide.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

Climate Change Is Happening. We’ve Got to Pay More to Adapt.

Global warming is here and the world is not ready. The need to adapt to a transforming climate used to be seen as a distraction from the more urgent goal of preventing change. Today, it’s clear adaptation can no longer wait. Floods, droughts, severe hurricanes and a heat dome in the Pacific Northwest this year alone have been a reminder that reality is already expensive and unpredictable, and getting more so. Both mitigation and preparation require attention to avoid increased hunger, insecurity and mass migration.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Famine#Madagascar#Food Crisis#The United Nations#The World Food Programme#Wfp
AFP

Leader of Ethiopia's Oromo rebels predicts victory 'very soon'

A rebel leader fighting Ethiopia's government says his troops are near the capital and preparing another attack, predicting the war would end "very soon" as diplomats rush to negotiate a ceasefire. The government is just trying to buy time, and they are trying to instigate civil war in this country, so they are calling for the nation to fight."
POLITICS
Washington Post

Mexican president calls on world’s richest billionaires and companies to pay for $1 trillion poverty fund

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Tuesday called on the world’s 1,000 richest people and 1,000 highest-value private corporations to voluntarily contribute 4 percent of their fortunes annually to a $1 trillion fund that he said would fight “marginalization and misery” and help reverse a global slide “from civilization into barbarity.”
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
United Nations
Shropshire Star

What’s happening in the second week of the Cop26 climate talks?

Ministers are arriving for the business end of the two weeks of negotiations. As the international Cop26 talks enter their second week, political negotiations on driving climate action take centre stage. Here’s what’s likely to happen this week. – The ministers. The high-level segment of the two-week conference sees environment,...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Can climate laggards change? Russia, like Australia, first needs to overcome significant domestic resistance

Former US president Barack Obama took specific aim at Russia at the Glasgow COP26 climate talks this week. According to Obama, the fact Russian President Vladimir Putin (as well as Chinese President Xi Jinping) declined to attend the conference reflects “a dangerous absence of urgency, a willingness to maintain the status quo” on climate action. As the world’s fourth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases and one of the world’s top coal, oil, and gas producers and exporters, Russia is a key player in international climate action. Decarbonisation of carbon-intensive economies like Russia is crucial to reaching global emissions targets. But like Australia,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Latest: UK to invest $285M in small reactor research

The Latest on the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow: LONDON — Britain is investing some 210 million pounds ($285 million) in small nuclear reactor research as the government seeks alternatives to fossil fuels amid fears over rising gas prices.The investment, which will be matched with some 250 million pounds($340 million) from the private sector, comes amid hope the small modular reactors could be in use by the 2030s. Such reactors would have the potential to be less expensive and more easily moved, supporters say.The recipient of the government funds, Rolls-Royce SMR, estimates that each small modular reactor it hopes...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Women bathe in sacred Indian river covered in toxic foam

Toxic foam has covered part of India’s sacred Yamuna river, but Hindu worshippers have continued to bathe in the water, marking the festival of Chhath Puja. Footage shows a number of women washing in the Yamuna, which runs through the centre of Delhi, surrounded by polluted white foam. One woman...
RELIGION
TheConversationAU

COP26: why education for girls is crucial in the fight against climate change

The Glasgow climate change conference is in its second week, with Tuesday November 9 dedicated to recognising gender equality, and the empowerment of women and girls in climate policy and action. Gender inequality means women and girls will experience climate change in unique and different ways. They are more likely to die in extreme weather events than men. And as climate change brings about forced migration, loss of housing and income, they are vulnerable to gender-based violence. Child marriage is a common coping mechanism for many families facing climate stress. For example, in 2016 a 15-year-old girl in Mozambique was married in...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Good COP, bad COP: UN climate meet praised and panned

The COP26 climate talks resuming Monday have so far unfolded on parallel planes, with high-level announcements stage-managed by host country Britain during week one riding roughshod over a laborious UN process built on consensus among nearly 200 countries. A dizzying blitz of pledges to curb methane emissions, phase out coal-fired power, stop overseas fossil fuel financing, and halt deforestation would appear to have moved the dial towards the Paris Agreement's most ambitious goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels. With a rise of 1.1C to date, storms, heatwaves and floods have become more frequent, intense and deadly. An International Energy Agency (IEA) tally of the commitments, along with one by India to boost renewables and reach net zero by 2070, found they would hold warming to 1.8C -- not good enough, but way better than the "catastrophic" 2.7C projected by the UN just last month.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Climate change and fires: Bolivia's forests in peril

The road through San Matias, Bolivia, is a no man's land. It is a protected area, but San Matias -- which also hosts subsistence farmers, cattle ranches and quartz mines -- burns every year as land is cleared for the next planting season.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

327K+
Followers
131K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy