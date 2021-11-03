CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Glenn Youngkin win gives GOP blueprint for 2022

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faq#Blueprint#Gop#Fox News Network#Llc
mediaite.com

BREAKING: Glenn Youngkin Wins Virginia Gubernatorial Race

Republican Glenn Youngkin has won the Virginia gubernatorial race, according to the Cook Political Report’s Dave Wasserman and Decision Desk HQ. Major news outlets later followed suit in calling the election. Democrat Terry McAuliffe was comfortably leading up until a few weeks ago, when the polls tightened up. One of...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
Fox News

'The Five' discuss media distorting Rittenhouse trial

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
Fox News

Clay Travis: Voters have buyer's remorse

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
ELECTIONS
supertalk929.com

Glenn Youngkin projected as Virginia’s 74th governor as part of GOP sweep

Republican former business executive Glenn Youngkin has won Virginia’s governor’s race, a major political turnabout in a state that had been trending increasingly blue. The win is sure to alarm national Democrats already nervous about holding their party’s narrow control of Congress in next year’s midterm elections. The 54-year-old Youngkin...
VIRGINIA STATE
Fox News

Politicians 'treat us like we're stupid': Gabbard

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
POLITICS
Fox News

Special Report w/ Bret Baier - Wednesday, November 10

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
mediaite.com

Dan Bongino Loses Conservative Support Amid Rumors His Vaccine Mandate Stand is Really Just ‘Virtue Signaling’

Dan Bongino has been off the air for weeks as he carries out an intense feud with the syndicator of his radio show. It’s a been bad time to take off for a conservative firebrand, given the abundance of news: a tight gubernatorial race in Virginia that ended in a Republican victory, the looming threat of vaccine mandate strikes, and President Joe Biden either falling asleep on the global stage as his approval ratings sink to lower lows.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Judge Jeanine reveals who she believes is running the White House

Judge Jeanine Pirro questioned who was really in charge of the White House Saturday on "Justice with Judge Jeanine." JUDGE JEANINE: In case you didn’t know it, Joe Biden is the president of the United States in name only. Someone else is running the White House. Barack Obama, maybe? Come along with me and see if what I say makes sense. Now, from the beginning of his campaign, we knew he wasn’t right. We kept asking ourselves what was wrong with him. He was clearly confused, saying crazy things.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy