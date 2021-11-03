CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dolly Parton shares throwback photo of notoriously private husband Carl Dean

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XKdKy_0clSzevx00

Dolly Parton has shared her appreciation for her husband Carl Dean, while continuing to shut down rumours that her partner of 55 years is “imaginary,” with a rare photo of the couple.

On Tuesday, the country music singer, who has been married to Dean since 1966, uploaded a throwback photo of the pair to Instagram, where she wrote: “Find you a partner who will support you like my Carl Dean does!”

In the photo, which appears to be edited to promote Parton’s new line of merchandise, Dean can be seen wearing a T-shirt with his wife’s face on it, that is available for purchase on her website , while the pair stand hand-in-hand.

In response to the throwback photo, many of Parton’s fans shared their appreciation for the glimpse of the singer’s longtime love.

“Hahaha the queen of photoshop!  Y’all are adorable. I think this may be the first time I’ve seen a picture Carl Dean!” one person commented.

Another said: “The mystery man himself!

“Where have you been hiding this gorgeous man?” someone else joked.

Parton’s sweet tribute to her husband comes after the 75-year-old Jolene singer previously addressed a conspiracy theory that Dean was “imaginary,” which arose as a result of the couple’s notoriously private relationship.

When asked about the humorous fan speculation in October 2020 while speaking with Entertainment Tonight , Parton said: “A lot of people have thought that through the years because he does not want to be in the spotlight at all. It’s just not who he is. He’s like, a quiet, reserved person and he figured if he ever got out there in that, he’d never get a minute’s peace and he’s right about that.”

At the time, the country music star also revealed that her husband had told her: “I didn’t choose this world, I chose you, and you chose that world. But we can keep our lives separate and together,” and that the pair have done so ever since.

Parton previously revealed that she fell for Dean instantly upon meeting him at a laundromat on her first day in Nashville in 1964, with the couple tying the knot in 1966. They renewed their vows in May 2016 on the 50th anniversary of their wedding, with Parton telling Rolling Stone about the ceremony: “I got all dressed up in the most beautiful gown you’ve ever seen and dressed that husband of mine up. He looked like a handsome dude out of Hollywood.”

According to the singer, the ceremony included a few friends and family but the couple chose not to plan “anything big at all” because they didn’t want “any kind of strain, any kind of tension, any kind of commotion”.

“We just had a simple little ceremony at our chapel at our place. We just had fun with it,” she added.

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 107.9

Dolly Parton Shares Rare Hubby Pic

  When it comes to her husband, Dolly Parton is usually private, but in a rare moment, she shared a photo of her husband Carl Dean. In a move to promote her new line of merch, Parton shared a picture of the man she’s been married to for 55 years.  The picture features a young […]
CELEBRITIES
12tomatoes.com

Dolly Parton’s Chicken and Dumplings

A comfort classic from the Queen of Country. You would think that penning over 3,000 songs, earning eleven Grammys, starring in a handful of movies, and creating your own literacy foundation would be enough talent for any one person, but no, Dolly Parton has done all of those things and somehow manages to be a great cook too. Chicken and Dumplings is a favorite dish at 12 Tomatoes, so when we saw that the Queen of Country had a version, we knew we had to give it a try. Her version is easy to follow and easy to enjoy, a comfort food classic done right – hearty, heart-warming, simply made, and simply delicious.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
953wiki.com

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library expanded in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Department of Education's Office of Special Education and Early Learning announced on Tuesday the statewide expansion of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a book donation program in the state. “I’m so excited and want to thank everyone partnering with us to make more dreams come...
KENTUCKY STATE
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Poses With a Jack-O-Lantern in Throwback Halloween Snap

Dolly Parton is embracing the Halloween spirit with a fantastic throwback picture. The country superstar and philanthropist took to Twitter earlier today to wish her followers a Happy Halloween and show off an old hairdo that was iconically her. “Happy halloween, pumpkin” she wrote in the tweet. In the picture,...
RETAIL
Popculture

Dolly Parton Photoshops Her Merch Onto Her Husband, and Fans Are Rolling

Dolly Parton is busy spreading the word about her new merchandise. To showcase some of the goods, Parton posted a photo of her husband, Carl Dean, wearing one of the shirts. Although, since it was a throwback photo, the country singer had to utilize some Photoshopping skills in order to depict Dean wearing the clothing item. Based on the responses to her post, fans were clearly having a ball with Parton's Photoshop moment.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dollyparton
imdb.com

Jennifer Lopez Shares Heartwarming Throwback Photos With Her "Cocos" Max and Emme

They grow up so fast! Jennifer Lopez took a walk down memory lane on Tuesday, Nov. 9, by posting a sweet set of photos of her children, Max and Emme, from when they were little. The sleepy twins, who are now 13, could be seen dressed in pajamas and cuddled close to their mom as she read the children's book Tale of a Tadpole to them. "Miss these moments … #Cocos #LuluAndMaxi #Throwback," Lopez captioned the post. She followed up the post with two additional photos on her Instagram Story. The first featured Max and Emme channeling their mom's musical talents as they sang into a shared microphone, and another of her reading to them with a sticker that read, "Life is made of moments like...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Kellie S. Williams Reunites With TV Mom On Set Of Daughter's New Film

An Instagram Photo of Williams, her daughter and Jo Marie Payton Ignites Memories Of The Classic Sitcom, 'Family Matters.'. Hannah Belle Jackson, daughter of former Family Matters star Kellie Shanygne Williams, is following in her mother’s footsteps by earning her first movie role in the holiday film Merry Switchmas. Merry...
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Bobby Shmurda Shares Cute Throwback Photo

It is hard to imagine anybody has had a better, more fulfilling year than Bobby Shmurda. Since his February release from prison, he has hit the studio with rapper friends, made appearances at music festivals, dropped new songs and has enjoyed the freedom he missed out on for seven years.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Michelle Obama Shock: Barack’s Wife Meddles With Malia’s Relationship? Ex-FLOTUS Allegedly Urges Daughter To Wed Longtime Boyfriend Rory Farquharson

Michelle Obama is, allegedly, forcing Malia Obama to settle down with her boyfriend, Rory. Michelle Obama is a very hands-on mom, and she’s also close to her two daughters, Malia and Sasha. When the COVID-19 pandemic plagued the United States, the ex-POTUS got to spend more time with her children because they stayed at home with their parents.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Rapper Eve pregnant, expecting first child with husband Maximillion Cooper

Rapper Eve is expecting her first child with her husband, British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper. "Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!," the Philadelphia artist, 42, captioned a photo of her baby bump on Instagram Friday. "You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022."
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Is Nick actually leaving The Young And The Restless?

There has been a lot of buzz after almost three decades on The Young And The Restless that Nick, aka Joshua Morrow, is leaving the show. The daytime drama has aired an episode entitled Nick Says Goodbye, sparking rumours the character could be leaving the show for good. The rumours...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Caitlyn Jenner Makes Chilling Claim About O.J. Simpson

Caitlyn Jenner made a chilling confession during Monday night's episode of Big Brother VIP in Australia. According to Daily Mail, Jenner shared that she and her former wife, Kris Jenner, knew intimate information about the infamous O.J. Simpson case that would lead them to believe the former NFL star was actually guilty of killing his wife Nicole Brown.
NFL
The Independent

The Independent

327K+
Followers
131K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy