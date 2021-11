LAS VEGAS (CBS SF) – The Las Vegas Raiders have released cornerback Damon Arnette, the second time in two weeks the team has cut ties with a former first-round draft pick over off-the-field incidents. General manager Mike Mayock confirmed to the NFL Network that the team released Arnette following a viral video posted over the weekend which purportedly shows him brandishing a gun and threatening to kill someone. “The Raiders will not tolerate this type of behavior,” Mayock said. NFL.com reported that Arnette had other off-the-field issues, including multiple lawsuits. One lawsuit alleged Arnette was involved in a hit-and-run that injured a woman...

