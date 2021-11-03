CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Drake calls on WNBA to bring a team to Toronto

bardown.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCertain celebrities become so directly associated with their favourite sports team, it’s almost impossible to imagine one without the other. There may be no celebrity that this applies to more than Toronto’s own son, Drake, and Canada’s only basketball team, the Toronto Raptors. Drake – who has earned a...

www.bardown.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Drake wants a WNBA team in Canada. He has what it takes to make it happen.

Drake is famously a fan of many different sports teams but is looking to hang another jersey in his closet. He wants a WNBA team in Toronto. The musician took to Instagram stories on Wednesday to post that his hometown in Ontario should be the next home to a franchise in the WNBA. Especially after the Toronto Raptors won the NBA title in 2019, the thirst for the game has only continued to grow around the nation.
BASKETBALL
okcheartandsoul.com

Drake debuts “Knife Talk” video; opens new concert venue in Toronto

Drake is still in an eerie Halloween mood as he dropped his black and white horror show “Knife Talk” video Friday featuring 21 Savage and Project Pat. The track from his chart-topping Certified Lover Boy album is currently number 22 on the Billboard Hot 100. It mixes footage from the...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake
hypebeast.com

Drake’s Toronto Music Club 'History' Opens This Weekend

After three years of construction, Drake’s Toronto music venue, called History, is officially complete and will be opening its doors this Sunday. Located in the city’s east-end Beaches neighborhood, the venue is branded with a large H logo, standing at 35,000-square feet and with a capacity of 2,500 people. History is owned by Live Nation Canada — not Drake — though the rapper collaborated on the concept and design of the space.
ENTERTAINMENT
Yardbarker

Nick Nurse Says a WNBA Team in Toronto Would be 'Wildly Successful'

Drake isn't the only one who would like to see the WNBA expand to Toronto. Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse echoed the rap icon's desire for more basketball in the city Wednesday. "Yeah, I think it would be great. I think Toronto should have a [WNBA] team," Nurse said. "I...
BASKETBALL
Front Office Sports

WNBA Star Alana Beard Leads Effort For Oakland Team

A WNBA expansion team could be coming to Oakland through an investor group led by retired player Alana Beard. The WNBA champion is partnering with the African American Sports and Entertainment Group, an organization reportedly seeking a 50% stake in the Oakland Coliseum Complex. Oakland’s Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan has been supportive of the process.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toronto#Canada#The Toronto Raptors#Instagram Story#Tsn
chatsports.com

For your consideration: The Raptors HQ Fantasy Toronto WNBA Roster

Drake said it, so it shall be done, right? Maybe so, but the buzz around a potential Toronto WNBA team has been alive for a while now. Where would they play? What would their name be? How early is too early to start saving for season tickets? All valid questions, but maybe the most exciting thing to think about: Who would be playing for us here in Toronto?
BASKETBALL
Daily Herald

Before Hawks fall to Toronto, Wirtz delivers message to team

A tumultuous week continued for the Blackhawks as players and coaches were forced to deal with the fallout of a sexual abuse scandal that cost Stan Bowman and Al MacIsaac their jobs Tuesday. Less than 24 hours later, the team was addressed by CEO Danny Wirtz at the United Center...
NHL
nbcsportsedge.com

MLB Team Roundup: Toronto Blue Jays

2021 Record: 91-71 Fourth Place, AL East. Team ERA: 3.91 (10th in MLB) Team OPS: .797 (1st in MLB) Despite playing in the absolutely loaded AL East, the Blue Jays were able to finish 20 games above .500 while showing off a core that suggests even bigger things are on the way. After two seasons that flashed potential but didn’t overwhelm in terms of results, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. broke out and then some with a .311/.401/.601 slash, 48 homers and 111 RBI as a 22-year-old. Marcus Semien was signed to a one-year deal in the offseason and played at an MVP-level with 45 homers, 15 steals and an OPS of .873. His double-play partner -- Bo Bichette -- hit .298 while driving in 102 runs with 29 homers and 15 thefts. Add in an impressive full season from Teoscar Hernandez and half of a year (more on that later) of George Springer, and this was one of the best lineups in baseball. And the pitching wasn’t too shabby, either. Robbie Ray may win a Cy Young after fanning 246 hitters with a 2.84 ERA. Alek Manoah was one of the better rookie hurlers with a 3.22 mark after coming up from Triple-A. Jose Berrios impressed after a deadline deal with the Twins, Jordan Romano was a strong late-inning stopper as well with a 2.14 ERA, 23 saves and 85 strikeouts in 63 frames.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Radar Online.com

Drake Seen For First Time Since Astroworld Tragedy, Rapper Attempts To Go Incognito While Escaping To Toronto On Private Jet

Drake has come out of hiding, days after taking the stage at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, where 300 fans were injured and 8 lost their lives. The 35-year-old God's Plan rapper was seen for the first time since Friday's tragedy. Drake was photographed at the airport after landing in Toronto, Canada, on Tuesday via his private jet.
HOUSTON, TX
bardown.com

Petr Mrazek honours former Maple Leafs players on new mask

Petr Mrazek joined the Toronto Maple Leafs on a three-year deal this past offseason. His time with the Leafs hasn’t exactly started the way he or anyone else would have liked on the ice, but his masks have certainly been on point early on in his stint with Toronto. While...
NHL
bardown.com

Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles surprises his former babysitter, some guy named Nick Nurse

When Toronto Raptors fans think of Nick Nurse, they likely think of Nick Nurse since becoming head coach of the Raps in 2018. Sure, maybe some memories of when he was Dwane Casey’s assistant sprinkled in as well, but mostly from the Kawhi Leonard era and onwards. From his signature expressions of disbelief towards non-Raptors calls, to being doused in champagne following the franchise’s first NBA title, it’s been few years of great memories for Nurse and Raps fans.
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy