CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Nationally, Democrats take big losses on Election Day

WITF
WITF
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 9am and 7pm on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker...

www.witf.org

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

The coming Republican threat may be even bigger than Democrats imagine

The shift against Democratic candidates in Virginia and New Jersey in last Tuesday’s elections has shocked the left. But if anything, Democrats understate the widespread danger their party faces. To understand the magnitude of last week’s electoral earthquake, one must grasp the concept of “margin shift.” This is the difference...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Virginia Mercury

Maybe now we can lay the ‘election integrity’ talk to rest

I doubt seriously that Thomas Youngkin, the 17-year-old son of Virginia’s newly minted governor, tried to pull a fast one by voting illegally on Election Day.  He must have been excited his father was running for the state’s highest office. Thomas went overboard in supporting his dad – even though you have to be at […] The post Maybe now we can lay the ‘election integrity’ talk to rest appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

John Oliver Unloads on Democrats for Election Losses: ‘Voters Have Turned on Them’

On Sunday night’s edition of Last Week Tonight, host John Oliver took aim at the Democrats for getting clobbered in this past week’s elections. “The Democrats had a rough time in Tuesday’s election. They lost the governor’s race in Virginia and nearly lost the governorship of New Jersey. But perhaps the clearest sign of just how much voters have turned on them was this,” explained Oliver before throwing to a clip of Republican Edward Durr. The truck driver with no political experience won a Senate seat in the state of New Jersey over Democratic incumbent Steve Sweeney, the president of the New Jersey Senate. Durr spent just $2,300 on his campaign compared to Sweeney’s $600,000.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Election Day#Republicans#Radio#Witf 89 5 93 3#Congressional#Elizabethtown College#Smart Talk
WITF

Democrats facing tough slog in 2022 governor’s races

(Washington) — Republicans are increasingly optimistic about flipping governor’s offices in key battleground states next year, buoyed by President Joe Biden’s sagging approval ratings, Democratic infighting in Congress and better-than-expected results in elections in Virginia and New Jersey. Democrats were already steeled for tough races, but the upset loss in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WITF

Why education was a top voter priority this election

Across the country, 215 school board members faced recall elections — quadruple the number in an average year, according to the web site Ballotpedia. (Washington) — It touches most every household in the United States, whether as taxpayers or as parents, but come Election Day, education rarely makes it to the top of voter priorities.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KTLA

Biden dismisses danger signs after tough election day for Democrats

The hazard lights are blinking for President Joe Biden after Democratic setbacks in this week’s elections, but the president professes to see no reason for panic. Just one year after he rode to the White House with a record 81 million votes, Biden saw Democratic stalwart Terry McAuliffe fall to first-time Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin in the governor’s […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
publicradiotulsa.org

Election losses spook Democrats: 'Dems blew the timing' on infrastructure

As Democrats in Congress tried to make sense of Tuesday's election results, members of the party's moderate wing say they warned their colleagues of potential election losses by holding up the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. The losses were especially poignant for former Virginia Democratic governors and now senators, Tim...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
753K+
Views
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy