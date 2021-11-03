CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kane gets hat trick as Blackhawks beat Senators for 1st win

Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) Patrick Kane felt all the losses weighing on the Chicago Blackhawks, even while he was away from the team because of COVID-19.

That weight is gone now.

Kane had three goals and an assist in his return to the lineup, and the Blackhawks beat the Ottawa Senators 5-1 on Monday night for their first win of the season.

''It's just huge to get the first one,'' Kane said. ''Now we kind of got that monkey off our back.''

Marc-Andre Fleury, who made 29 saves in another solid performance, felt Kane was a bit off in his assessment.

''It's more a big gorilla,'' a grinning Fleury said. ''It was not just a small monkey.''

Led by Kane, Fleury and Brandon Hagel, who scored twice, Chicago improved to 1-7-2 in front of a half-full United Center. Captain Jonathan Toews had three assists.

Kane was sidelined for the previous four games because of the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. He practiced Monday morning, and then convinced coach Jeremy Colliton he was ready to go.

He was right.

''Kane came to play today and he took us apart,'' Ottawa coach D.J. Smith said. ''When Kane's on the ice, you have to be aware of it, and he had too many free looks.''

Chicago sorely missed Kane's unique offensive ability. It lost 1-0 at St. Louis on Saturday night, finishing with 25 shots on goal.

''Just gives us a difference-maker. Every shift he's a threat,'' Colliton said.

Matt Murray made 26 stops for Ottawa in his first game since he was kneed in the head during a 3-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Oct. 23. Alex Formenton stopped Fleury's bid for his 68th career shutout with his second of the season 1:41 into the third.

Kane's seventh hat trick in the regular season gave him 408 career goals, moving him ahead of Steve Larmer for third on the franchise list. He also jumped over Denis Savard for third on the Blackhawks' points list with 1,097.

''It means a lot,'' Kane said. ''Original Six franchise, so many great players have come through here.''

Chicago grabbed a 2-0 lead when Kane converted a backhand on a power play 2:09 into the second. Kane then buried a cross-ice pass from Erik Gustafsson 1:22 into the third, and made it 5-1 when he beat Murray through the goaltender's legs on a breakaway with 12:43 left.

The Senators lost for the fourth time in five games overall. It was their seventh consecutive loss to the Blackhawks.

''We didn't have good legs for whatever reason,'' Smith said. ''We weren't sharp. You could see from our first power play. We had tons of momentum in the first period and they scored first. We worked uphill all night.''

Chicago caught a break 27 seconds into the third when Hagel's shot from near the blue line got past a screened Murray for a 3-0 lead. It was Hagel's third of the season.

POSTPONED

The Blackhawks have postponed Marian Hossa's legacy night in the wake of an independent report that showed the organization badly mishandled allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted former first-round pick Kyle Beach during the team's Stanley Cup run in 2010.

Hossa is being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Nov. 15. His legacy night was scheduled for Nov. 9.

''Everyone agreed that this is an important time for our organization to reflect rather than celebrate,'' the team said in a statement. ''Marian and the club's leadership team all know we must build back our community's trust as we ensure accountability within our organization following Kyle Beach's courage in coming forward.''

UP NEXT

Senators: At the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night.

Blackhawks: Host the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night.

---

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

PATRICK KANE AND JONATHAN TOEWS REVEAL WHEN THEY FOUND OUT ABOUT KYLE BEACH

With the results of the independent investigation into the sexual assault of a player in the Blackhawks organization back in 2010 having been released to the public, most everyone knows the horrifying details of a sexual assault that had taken place during the team's championship run. On Wednesday, former Blackhawks...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NHL

Sens beaten in Chicago as Kane has hat-trick

The Ottawa Senators were beaten 5-1 by the Chicago Blackhawks Monday night at United Center. In his return from injured reserve, Matt Murray stopped 26 shots as Alex Formenton scored Ottawa's (3-5-0) lone goal. In the Chicago (1-7-2) net, Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves as Patrick Kane had a hat-trick and Brandon Hagel scored twice.
NHL
NHL

RECAP: Kane Powers Blackhawks to First Win, 5-1 Over Ottawa

Patrick Kane's four-point night (3G, 1A) lead the way in Chicago's first win of the year. Patrick Kane returned to the lineup on Monday night and the rest is history -- literally. In the Blackhawks' 5-1 win over Ottawa at the United Center, Kane took sole possession of third in...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Larmer
Person
Kyle Beach
Person
Denis Savard
Person
Patrick Kane
Person
Kane
Person
Brandon Hagel
Person
Jonathan Toews
Person
Alex Formenton
nbcsportsedge.com

Patrick Kane's hat trick leads Chicago to first win of the season

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. It was 62 years ago, on November 1, 1959, that Jacques Plante...
NHL
KESQ

Fast, Hurricanes beat Blackhawks 4-3 for 9th straight win

CHICAGO (AP) — Jesper Fast and Martin Necas scored 3:09 apart in the third period, and the undefeated Carolina Hurricanes topped the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3. Derek Stepan had a goal and an assist as Carolina matched a franchise record with its ninth straight victory. Seth Jarvis added his first career goal, and Frederik Andersen made 27 saves in the opener of a challenging three-game trip.
NHL
Chicago Sun-Times

Derek King gets first coaching win as Blackhawks beat Predators in overtime

Moments after scoring the Blackhawks’ winner Sunday, Alex DeBrincat reached into the net and grabbed the puck for interim coach Derek King. After watching from the minors as the Hawks limped to one win in their first 12 games, King only needed one game to earn his first career victory, 2-1 in overtime over the Predators. But he was reluctant to accept any of the credit.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Chicago Blackhawks#The New York Rangers
CBS Boston

Jeremy Swayman Remains Undefeated At Home As Bruins Goaltender

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Jeremy Swayman has started seven games in his young career on home ice. He’s won seven times … and he’s allowed just eight goals. That is a fairly decent start to a netminder’s career at home. The goaltender, now officially in his rookie season, backstopped the Bruins in a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night. The win improved the Bruins to 6-4-0 on the season and helped alleviate some of the sting of Saturday’s 5-2 loss in Toronto. Swayman stopped 25 of 27 Ottawa shots, stopping three of four high danger shots and all three medium...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
letsgohawks.net

Hawks Players Speak Up About Jeremy Colliton.

The Chicago Blackhawks are off to an absolutely disgusting start to the season and are setting records along the way. They now hold the longest record involving a team never holding a lead to start the season and of course that explains their 0-5-1 record. You would think that after...
NHL
letsgohawks.net

Jeremy Colliton Comments On Stan Bowman.

After a hurricane of news yesterday in the world of the Chicago Blackhawks. Today the team and franchise had to find a small sense of normalcy as they hit the ice tonight for a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. After practice head coach Jeremy Colliton spoke to the media...
NHL
NBC Sports

Report: Here's what Vegas gave up to land Jack Eichel in huge trade

Jack Eichel has said it would be "cool" to play for his hometown Boston Bruins one day, but that day is not today. The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring the star center from the Buffalo Sabres in a massive trade, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday morning. Here are the terms...
NHL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dylan Larkin on absence from Red Wings: ‘I had to be home for a family emergency’

DETROIT – Dylan Larkin clearly was emotional Sunday night during his post-game comments about his absence from the Detroit Red Wings for about a week. The Red Wings captain left the team unexpectedly during a road trip that started in Toronto. He missed games in Montreal, Boston and Buffalo. The team said it was for “personal reasons.”
NHL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Potluralski’s Hat Trick treats Chicago Wolves to 5th straight win

Potluralski’s Hat Trick treats Chicago Wolves to 5th straight win. Poturalski, Smith post 5 points apiece and Noesen adds 3 giving the Chicago Wolves their 5th straight win defeating the Grand Rapids Griffins 6 to 3 Sunday Oct. 31, 2021. Captain Andrew Poturalski piled up three goals and two assists...
NHL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

20K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy