Children can get COVID vaccine in St. Louis County starting Saturday

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) - Children in St. Louis County will have their first opportunity to receive a COVID-19 shot starting Saturday, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's approval of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine on Tuesday.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page gave details of the vaccination plans on Wednesday morning. He says it's "an extraordinary development ... it's what we've been waiting for."

Here's where the vaccine will be available for children ages 5-11 in St. Louis County on Saturday:

• John C. Murphy Health Center in Berkeley, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

• St. Louis County Library Rock Road branch in St. Ann, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Then starting Monday, there will be more locations:

• All three permanent centers for the St. Louis County Department of Health (they are in Berkeley, Pine Lawn and Sunset Hills).

• Four different library branches. Appointments are recommend, Page says, but walk-ins will be accepted.

Some local pharmacies like CVS and Walgreen's have openings listed started next week for children to be vaccinated.

Some school districts are also planning vaccination events for students, including St. Louis Public Schools and Rockwood School District.

