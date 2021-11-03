CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Children can get COVID vaccine in St. Louis County starting Saturday

By Sam Masterson
KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IFsE9_0clSyJd100

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) - Children in St. Louis County will have their first opportunity to receive a COVID-19 shot starting Saturday, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's approval of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine on Tuesday.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page gave details of the vaccination plans on Wednesday morning. He says it's "an extraordinary development ... it's what we've been waiting for."

Here's where the vaccine will be available for children ages 5-11 in St. Louis County on Saturday:
• John C. Murphy Health Center in Berkeley, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
• St. Louis County Library Rock Road branch in St. Ann, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Then starting Monday, there will be more locations:
• All three permanent centers for the St. Louis County Department of Health (they are in Berkeley, Pine Lawn and Sunset Hills).
• Four different library branches. Appointments are recommend, Page says, but walk-ins will be accepted.

You can watch the full announcement, here:

County Executive Dr. Sam Page addresses the media

Posted by County Executive Sam Page on Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Some local pharmacies like CVS and Walgreen's have openings listed started next week for children to be vaccinated.

Some school districts are also planning vaccination events for students, including St. Louis Public Schools and Rockwood School District.

© 2021 KMOX (Audacy). All rights reserved

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Follow KMOX
Facebook | Twitter | I nstagram

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Louis County, MO
Health
City
Sunset Hills, MO
City
Berkeley, MO
Local
Missouri Health
Saint Louis County, MO
Coronavirus
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Saint Louis County, MO
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Louis County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Saint Louis County, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#St Louis County Library#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#Walgreen#St Louis Public Schools#Rockwood School District
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

Saint Louis, MO
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmox

Comments / 0

Community Policy