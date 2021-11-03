Prosecutors show Rittenhouse trial jurors video of shootings

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say they found a man suffering a gunshot wound in an apartment parking lot at around 3:30 p.m. Officers responded to the Florida Station Apartments on Iowa Drive for a call about a carjacking. The man later died at the hospital. #APDAlert: Officers are investigating a homicide in the 14000 blk of E Iowa Dr. Adult male victim found inside vehicle with GSW. Investigators are on scene & info is limited. Person of interest has been detained. Updates here. pic.twitter.com/npWdo4vQD2 — Aurora Police Dept 🦃 (@AuroraPD) November 10, 2021 Investigators say a suspect approached the victim, pointed a gun at him and shot him. Then the suspect stole the victim’s vehicle and took off. Police say that same suspect is believed to have robbed two homes and carjacked several people in Aurora and northeast Denver. They also accuse the suspect of causing two crashes; one in Denver and the second near 56th Avenue and E470. Denver police finally arrested the suspect at around 5 p.m. He is now being treated for injuries at a hospital and is under APD custody. The suspect has not yet been identified. The victim who was shot and killed has also not been identified.

AURORA, CO ・ 27 MINUTES AGO