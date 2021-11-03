CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Prosecutors show Rittenhouse trial jurors video of shootings

By TAMMY WEBBER, MICHAEL TARM, AMY FORLITI - Associated Press
Crossville Chronicle
 7 days ago

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The jury at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial over a string of shootings on the streets of Kenosha watched one of the central pieces of video evidence Wednesday — footage of a man chasing Rittenhouse and throwing a plastic bag at him just before the man was gunned...

www.crossville-chronicle.com

Comments / 0

 

CBS Chicago

Former Federal Prosecutor Says Rittenhouse Trial Prosecution May Be Hoping For Mistrial Without Prejudice, So They Can Start Over

CHICAGO (CBS) — A former federal prosecutor said Wednesday that the prosecution in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial may be hoping for a mistrial without prejudice – under which the trial would start over with a new jury. The reason, former prosecutor Phil Turner said, is that things are not going well for the prosecutors in the Rittenhouse case. As CBS 2’s Chris Tye reported Wednesday evening, Turner said that even before Rittenhouse took the stand Wednesday, the case was going poorly for prosecutors – and the events Wednesday may have made for an even steeper climb for the State of Wisconsin. “They’re...
CHICAGO, IL
Crossville Chronicle

Witness: Kenosha victim was belligerent but no threat

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The first man shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse on the streets of Kenosha was acting “belligerently” that night but did not appear to pose a serious threat to anyone, a witness testified Friday at Rittenhouse's murder trial. Jason Lackowski, a former Marine who said he...
KENOSHA, WI
The Independent

Boy who stabbed friend more than 70 times was thrown out of primary school for knife threat

A teenage boy who stabbed his friend more than 70 times and tried to behead him had been reportedly expelled from school at the age of 10 after threatening a girl with a knife.Marcel Grzeszcz, 15, was convicted of murdering Roberts Buncis on 12 December last year, two days before the victim’s 13th birthday.It has since emerged that he was expelled after he had taken a knife into St Nicholas Primary School in Boston, Lincolnshire, and threatened a girl with it.A mother who used to take Roberts to school with her children told The Sun: “It’s not his first incident...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Seven teenagers charged with father-of-two’s murder

Detectives investigating the death of a father-of-two who was attacked as he walked home have charged seven teenagers with murder. Emergency services were called to Romsey Close, Cramlington Northumberland in the early hours of May 29 following reports that 35-year-old Danny Humble had been attacked. He died the next day,...
CBS Chicago

Mother Of Murder Victim Shantieya Smith Continues Search For Answers Amid Conflicting Information About DNA Sample

CHICAGO (CBS) — New developments have emerged in a mystery we have been uncovering, where DNA from a murder has seemingly vanished. Last week, we brought you the story of Latonya Moore, who is getting the runaround regarding the 2018 murder of her daughter, Shantieya Smith. On Monday, CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reported that our questions may help the mother get some answers. Chicago Police told Le Mignot that the detective on the case said DNA evidence was resubmitted for further analysis. The Illinois State Police Crime Lab has no record of that having happened. Meanwhile, Moore said she called...
CHICAGO, IL
Crossville Chronicle

First responders testify to state of defendants at Arbery murder scene

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — While Greg McMichael told a police officer his son Travis "had no choice," but to shoot Ahmaud Arbery, a police sergeant testified Monday a search of Arbery's dead body turned up no weapons or any other personal items. Former Glynn County Police Department patrol officer Ricky Minshew...
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
AFP

US prosecutors seek four years' jail for Capitol riot 'shaman'

US prosecutors are demanding 51 months behind bars for the self-proclaimed "shaman" who joined the January 6 assault on the Capitol building wearing a horned buffalo headdress, court documents revealed. Jacob Chansley, whose painted face, bare chest and horned headgear made him an icon of the attack on the Capitol in a bid to stop the election results being validated, was arrested days after the storming of the seat of the US government. Facing as much as 20 years behind bars, Chansley, who became known as the "QAnon shaman" after a conspiracy-theory website popular on the far-right, pleaded guilty to unlawful trespassing and violent conduct in early September in federal court in Washington. His lawyer, citing his client's "sincere remorse," his psychological problems and the 317 days already spent in custody, appealed to the "court's compassion" to impose a sentence "significantly below the range" set out in federal guidelines.
CBS Denver

1 Killed, Man Arrested After 90 Minute-Long Crime Spree Across Aurora & Denver

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say they found a man suffering a gunshot wound in an apartment parking lot at around 3:30 p.m. Officers responded to the Florida Station Apartments on Iowa Drive for a call about a carjacking. The man later died at the hospital. #APDAlert: Officers are investigating a homicide in the 14000 blk of E Iowa Dr. Adult male victim found inside vehicle with GSW. Investigators are on scene & info is limited. Person of interest has been detained. Updates here. pic.twitter.com/npWdo4vQD2 — Aurora Police Dept 🦃 (@AuroraPD) November 10, 2021 Investigators say a suspect approached the victim, pointed a gun at him and shot him. Then the suspect stole the victim’s vehicle and took off. Police say that same suspect is believed to have robbed two homes and carjacked several people in Aurora and northeast Denver. They also accuse the suspect of causing two crashes; one in Denver and the second near 56th Avenue and E470. Denver police finally arrested the suspect at around 5 p.m. He is now being treated for injuries at a hospital and is under APD custody. The suspect has not yet been identified. The victim who was shot and killed has also not been identified.
AURORA, CO
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
