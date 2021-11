BOUDLER, Colo. (CBS4) – As e-bikes continue to grow in popularity as an alternative way to get around town, Boulder BCycle is expanding its e-bike fleet. By the end of the 2021, Boulder BCycle will offer 300 e-bikes around the city. They will replace the traditional pedal bikes that have served the community for nearly a decade. Boulder BCycle first introduced 100 e-bikes in May of 2021. “Our numbers skyrocketed with the e-bikes so we expect ridership to continue to increase,” explained Sara Michaels with Boulder BCycle. “You can go further, faster with the e-bikes. You can get to work or class faster.” (credit:...

