Crises in the Horn of Africa monopolize the U.S. envoy in the region

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- For the first time in modern history, China is developing a global power-projection ability comparable to many Western militaries and in parallel to its economic interests — part of the many Belt and Road Initiative projects scattered across the globe. Next to commercial BRI outposts in Djibouti, in Sri Lanka, and in Cambodia, China has developed or is developing military outposts. So, although China’s Taiwan and nuclear ambitions are front-and-center in current debates, its newfound ability to position and deploy military force, globally and rapidly, is a more immediate concern for the United States and the world. Soon, China will have the ability to impose hard power throughout the now-disrupted global supply chain.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO