Crises in the Horn of Africa monopolize the U.S. envoy in the region

By Michele Kelemen
WAMU
 8 days ago

U.S. Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey...

wamu.org

Reuters

U.N. says Afghan war has entered 'deadlier and more destructive phase'

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The U.N. special envoy for Afghanistan on Friday questioned the Taliban's commitment to a political settlement, telling the U.N. Security Council the war has entered a "deadlier and more destructive phase" with more than 1,000 civilians killed in the past month during a Taliban offensive.
WORLD
Cleveland.com

China’s growing military capabilities are a threat - but maybe not in the way many assume: Brian R. Harper

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- For the first time in modern history, China is developing a global power-projection ability comparable to many Western militaries and in parallel to its economic interests — part of the many Belt and Road Initiative projects scattered across the globe. Next to commercial BRI outposts in Djibouti, in Sri Lanka, and in Cambodia, China has developed or is developing military outposts. So, although China’s Taiwan and nuclear ambitions are front-and-center in current debates, its newfound ability to position and deploy military force, globally and rapidly, is a more immediate concern for the United States and the world. Soon, China will have the ability to impose hard power throughout the now-disrupted global supply chain.
POLITICS
Horn Of Africa, Civil War, Sudan, Democracy
MilitaryTimes

Marines train with elite troops in Israel as Iranian tensions linger

Marines aboard a helicopter carrier arrived in Israel’s southernmost city and its only major locale on the Red Sea on Monday for a weeklong multiforce training exercise ― the first since Israel came under U.S. Central Command’s area of operations. Eilat, Israel, traditionally a vacation hub located close to Egypt...
WORLD
Reuters

U.S. says worried about increase in attacks by ISIS-K in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The United States is worried about an uptick in attacks by Islamic State's affiliate in Afghanistan and remains deeply concerned about al Qaeda's ongoing presence there, U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Tom West said on Monday. West spoke to reporters by telephone from Brussels, where...
POLITICS
985theriver.com

‘Sense of duty’ puts veteran U.S. envoy in middle of Ethiopia conflict

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – As U.N. political affairs chief, Jeffrey Feltman met Iran’s supreme leader and top North Korean officials. Now back with the U.S. foreign service, his focus is compelling a Nobel Peace laureate and rivals to stop a war and avert famine in Ethiopia. After leaving the United...
WORLD
The Associated Press

China’s leader Xi warns against ‘Cold War’ in Asia-Pacific

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping warned Thursday against letting tensions in the Asia-Pacific region cause a relapse into a Cold War mentality. His remarks on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum came weeks after the U.S., Britain and Australia announced a new security alliance in the region which would see Australia build nuclear submarines. China has harshly criticized the deal.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.S. 'Gravely Concerned' by Escalating Violence in Ethiopia Ahead of Envoy's Visit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is "gravely concerned" about escalating violence in Ethiopia and the expansion of hostilities and has repeated on Wednesday its call to all parties in the conflict to stop military operations and begin ceasefire talks. Ethiopia declared a state of emergency on Tuesday with forces...
WORLD
104.1 WIKY

Bosnia’s disintegration would affect entire region, says peace envoy

BERLIN (Reuters) -If a multi-ethnic Bosnia is pushed towards disintegration, that will inevitably have an impact on other unresolved conflicts in the Western Balkans such as that between Serbia and Kosovo, Bosnia’s peace envoy told Reuters on Saturday. German politician Christian Schmidt, who is international High Representative in Bosnia, said...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.S. Envoy Says Sudan's Military Exercised 'Restraint' at Protests

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States' special envoy for the Horn of Africa said on Tuesday that the Sudanese military had shown "restraint" in its response to demonstrations on Saturday, which he said was a sign of potential for a return to power sharing with civilians. Jeffrey Feltman briefed reporters on...
ADVOCACY
U.S. Department of State

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s Travel to the Middle East

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking will return to the Middle East on November 4 for continued conversations with the Republic of Yemen Government, Yemeni civil society representatives, senior regional government officials, and other international partners. The Special Envoy and his team remain focused on the need for the Houthis to stop their offensive on Marib and repeated attacks against civilian areas, which are exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. Special Envoy Lenderking will also continue to stress the U.S. government’s commitment to working with the international community to press the parties to implement critical economic reforms, secure regular imports and distribution of fuel, and resume commercial flights to Sana’a airport.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Engulfed by crisis after crisis, hope fades in the Horn of Africa

Ethiopia is on the verge of full-scale civil war. The confrontation between the authoritarian armed forces and the democratically minded public in Sudan is escalating. Somalia’s extremist al-Shabaab movement is gaining momentum on the ground, once again threatening the government in Mogadishu.Just months ago, the long-troubled Horn of Africa had settled into a fragile but hopeful period of relative calm, with signs of economic and social progress and hopes for durable political stability. Now, though, much of that has come undone, and a region that has long been associated with violence, displacement and extremism appears on the verge of cataclysm...
UNITED NATIONS
UN News Centre

Ethiopia: Future of Tigray and Horn of Africa ‘in grave uncertainty’

A year-long conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia has reached “disastrous proportions”, the UN political chief told the Security Council on Monday, warning of “grave uncertainty” surrounding the future of the country and stability of the whole Horn of Africa region. Fighting began in early November last year, when...
POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Visit of Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Feltman to Ethiopia and Kenya

Special Envoy Jeffrey Feltman is currently in Ethiopia to underscore the United States’ grave concern with the escalation of the conflict and the risk of intercommunal violence, and to encourage all parties to engage in a dialogue on a cessation of hostilities. From November 4 to 7, Special Envoy Feltman...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.S. Envoy Returns to Ethiopia to Meet African Union on Conflict

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Monday said Washington believes there is a small window of an opening to work with the African Union to make progress on peacefully resolving the conflict in Ethiopia as a special envoy returned to Addis Ababa. State Department spokesman Ned Price said...
WORLD
AFP

On rare visit, UAE FM shows Syria 'support'

The United Arab Emirates' top diplomat met Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus Tuesday for the first time since Syria's war began, triggering US denunciations of efforts to normalise ties with a "dictator." "This administration will not express any support for efforts to normalise or rehabilitate Bashar al-Assad, who is a brutal dictator," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters, not referring to him as president.
MIDDLE EAST
U.S. Department of State

Special Envoy Malley’s Regional Travel

Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley will lead an interagency team to the United Arab Emirates, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain from November 11-20 to hold consultations with partners and attend a series of regional engagements. He will coordinate our approaches on a broad range of concerns with Iran, including its destabilizing activities in the region and the upcoming seventh round of talks on a mutual return to full compliance with the JCPOA.
TRAVEL

