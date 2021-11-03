FORECAST: Brighter day today, increased cloud cover tomorrow

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Warm conditions will stick around Wednesday with plenty of clouds filling in during the evening. Plenty of clouds moved in overnight Tuesday around Middle GA, and some of them helped with a spectacular sunrise that got the morning going. These allowed morning lows to warm up just a bit thanks to the extra insulation. These clouds will clear for most of the region by lunchtime today as temperatures will climb back into the upper 70s this afternoon for our highs. Wind blowing gently from the south is adding plenty of moisture to the Georgia atmosphere. It may feel a bit muggy later this evening as clouds begin to fill in once again, only this time there will be some mid and low level clouds as well. Rain chances will also begin to increase overnight, though Middle GA shouldn’t see any precipitation until after midnight. Low temperatures overnight and into tomorrow morning will continue to increase, this time falling only into the 50s. Showers will become more widespread and numerous ahead of the sunrise.

MACON, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO