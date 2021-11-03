CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FORECAST: Brighter day today, increased cloud cover tomorrow

Eyewitness News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Connor Lewis says Wednesday will...

www.wfsb.com

kxnet.com

Rain today and snow tomorrow, big changes are on the way

Today: Rain will slowly push east today as highs return to the 40s. Light rain accumulation of around a tenth of an inch is possible with morning rain. Areas in the far west have a chance at a little afternoon sunshine. Winds will increase from the NW to 15-25 MPH, gusting to 25-30 MPH.
MINOT, ND
41nbc.com

Cloud cover to increase further ahead of rain tomorrow

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Warm conditions will stick around Wednesday with plenty of clouds filling in during the evening. Plenty of clouds moved in overnight Tuesday around Middle GA, and some of them helped with a spectacular sunrise that got the morning going. These allowed morning lows to warm up just a bit thanks to the extra insulation. These clouds will clear for most of the region by lunchtime today as temperatures will climb back into the upper 70s this afternoon for our highs. Wind blowing gently from the south is adding plenty of moisture to the Georgia atmosphere. It may feel a bit muggy later this evening as clouds begin to fill in once again, only this time there will be some mid and low level clouds as well. Rain chances will also begin to increase overnight, though Middle GA shouldn’t see any precipitation until after midnight. Low temperatures overnight and into tomorrow morning will continue to increase, this time falling only into the 50s. Showers will become more widespread and numerous ahead of the sunrise.
MACON, GA
wymt.com

Clouds increase ahead of fall front

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Clouds are on the way back into the mountains this evening as our next weather system drags a fall front closer to the mountains for the back half of the work week. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Temperatures have stayed above normal today with more expected into...
HAZARD, KY
WSMV

4WARN Forecast: Rain returns tomorrow

The warm, pleasant weather ends Thursday as rain moves in ahead of a cold front. Tonight partly cloudy and mild. Clouds increase overnight as a light breeze develops. Low in the mid 50s. Thursday will be breezy with a period of showers. The most likely time for rain in Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WOWT

Rusty’s First Alert forecast: Drizzle & showers today, First Alert Day Friday with the cold air on track

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds have filled up our sky and that has helped to keep our temps somewhat mild this morning. We’re near 50 degrees out the door but watch for area of drizzle developing as the morning goes on. Highs will top out in the upper 50s this afternoon before some more widespread showers and a few storms move through. The best chance for a few storms is southeast of the metro area.
OMAHA, NE
wxxv25.com

11/10 – Brantly’s “Increasing Clouds” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Surface high pressure that has been dominating the area will begin to shift off to the east today as an upper level disturbance extends down into our area ushering in returned moisture. Although this disturbance is expected to quickly sweep through our area Thursday, it will be accompanied by a few showers and thunderstorms. Also cannot rule out a lightning strike or two as instability continues to be rather limited.
ENVIRONMENT
wxxv25.com

11/10 – Rob Knight’s “Increasing Clouds” Afternoon Forecast

A cold front west will quickly sweep through our area Thursday, it will be accompanied by a few showers and thunderstorms. Moisture and instability is limited and unfavorable for any extremely heavy rainfall but it cannot be ruled out. Also cannot rule out a lightning strike or two as instability continues to be rather limited. Some surface fog can be expected this morning and possibly again tomorrow morning as well but will quickly mix out by daybreak.
ENVIRONMENT
WKRG

Pleasant afternoon, rainy day tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good morning Gulf Coast! Today we will see mostly sunny skies with only a 10% chance of rain later this evening. Expect clouds to build later this evening. Highs will be around the mid 70’s. A cold front will approach Thursday afternoon with scattered showers. Thunderstorms are...
MOBILE, AL

