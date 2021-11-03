Wings for Riley

Growing up surrounded by the beautiful countryside of Ireland and England, Alan developed a love for birds and nature early on. He was a quick study of these birds and upon immigrating to the US in the early 1980's, Alan was thrilled to find many new species and their habitats to learn about and explore. After studying field guides, he too wanted to capture similar images, and so began his quest to learn photography. Much of Alan's spare time became devoted to chasing the perfect shot. His artistic background cultivated his creative use of perches with uncluttered backgrounds and excellent lighting. Over the years this became Alan's signature: gorgeous perches paired with beautiful birds showcasing their natural environment with simple elegance. What began as a peaceful and passionate hobby, Alan has now refined into a growing photography business. Besides the numerous photographs he loves to acquire, Alan is equally enthusiastic about leading workshops and teaching other photographers how to capture the perfect image. He is an award winning photographer with numerous publications, a Nikon Professional Service member, a Wimberly Professional Service member, and the author a CD book entitled The Guide to Songbird Set-Up Photography. He enjoys traveling the country speaking at festivals and photo clubs. Alan and his wife Kim raise their children in the Houston area, where he can be found immersing himself in the local and migrating birds along the coast, valley and hill country of Texas.

