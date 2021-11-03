CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Huntington prepares for winter roads

By Andie Bernhardt
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35VnGY_0clSxNC800

HUNTINGTON, WV. – (WOWK) – The City of Huntington is gearing up for the winter with its seventh annual dry run.

Wednesday, Public Works employees took the snow treatment vehicles for a test run to check the equipment and snow routes for any potential issues.

The city covers 200 miles of roads with multiple residential, school, and hospital routes.

The city said the dry run is all about being prepared and assuring the safety of their drivers and the public.

“We’ve found it just to be excellent practice,” said Huntington Public Works Director, Jim Insco. “To view the areas to see if there’s any obstacles, cars parked, basketball hoops, things of that nature that we can adjust and direct right now while it’s not snowing.”

The city said they normally use around 500 tons of salt each winter, but they are prepared for the worst with 1.200 tons on hand along with 4,500 gallons of brine.

Follow Andie Bernhardt on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with her reporting for 13 News!

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Nerf Wars start in Huntington this fall

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation will be hosting a new event this fall: November 20, downtown Huntington will see an Inaugural Nerf War.   What is this?  “We’re transforming two of our tennis courts in Ritter Park into a Nerf Wars play zone. We’re going to have obstacles and barriers, and […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Daniel Boone National Forest waiving fees on Thursday

WINCHESTER, KY (AP) — The Daniel Boone National Forest is waiving fees at its recreation sites in honor of Veterans Day. The agency said in a statement that the fee waiver on Thursday applies to all forest-operated recreation sites. There will be no fees for day use areas including boat ramps at Cave Run Lake […]
WINCHESTER, KY
WOWK 13 News

Northern Kentucky lake to be stocked with trout, catfish

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said crews will soon begin stocking a northern Kentucky lake with trout and catfish. The move comes as the Robert J. Barth Lake in Campbell County was added to the agency’s Fishing in Neighborhoods program that stocks lakes in park-like settings near communities. […]
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Traffic
Huntington, WV
Sports
Huntington, WV
Government
WOWK 13 News

Tractor-trailer fire closes section of eastbound I-64

(UPDATE: 1:30 P.M.) – West Virginia 511 says one of the eastbound lanes of I-64 has reopened near the scene of a tractor-trailer fire near Scott Depot. SCOTT DEPOT, WV (WOWK) – The eastbound lanes of I-64 are shut down due to a tractor-trailer fire near Scott Depot. Dispatchers say the incident happened around 11:43 […]
NITRO, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky bridge opens next week, expected to ease congestion

RUSSELL, KY (AP) – A new bridge in northeastern Kentucky is expected to open this month, replacing a 1930s-era viaduct and easing congestion at the approach to an Ohio River bridge. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the new Kentucky 244 and “flyover” design bridge into downtown Russell are scheduled to be fully opened the week […]
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Huntington Public Works#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store
WOWK 13 News

Multi-car accident in Charleston leaves one with a head injury

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston Police Department confirms a three-vehicle accident on MacCorkle Ave. SW at Trojan Landing. The accident occurred at around 1:00 p.m. near a highway grass-cutting zone. There were no citations, and one person was taken to the hospital with a head injury. The road should reopen at any time now.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia program lets hunters help feed people in need

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A West Virginia program allows hunters to help feed families and individuals in need. The Hunters Helping the Hungry program is sponsored by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. The agency says the program processes deer that are donated. More than 1 million pounds of venison has been donated since […]
ADVOCACY
WOWK 13 News

Warmest October on record for Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- The average October temperature across Ohio was above 60 degrees for the first time. 2021 ranked as the number one warmest October for the state. The average temperature was 7.8 degrees warmer than the 20th Century average for Ohio. In 2021 the average temperature was 60.6 degrees for the state of Ohio […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

Columbus mayor proposes $5 million alternative 911 program

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) – The mayor of Ohio’s capital city has proposed spending more than $5 million on a program offering an alternative to calling police for people in crisis. The move follows a six-week pilot program earlier this year in Columbus that teamed together paramedics, social workers, and police dispatchers to review the best […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Myrtle Beach trash bin washes ashore in Ireland

Many people leave South Carolina vacation destination Myrtle Beach with a souvenir. For a family in Ireland, an unwanted souvenir left the city, traveled thousands of miles and found them when a barnacle-crusted city trash bin washed ashore.
WORLD
WOWK 13 News

70s to 40s this week

(WOWK) — After a great Monday, even warmer temperatures are expected on Tuesday. This will be a week of rapid change however with a strong cold front coming through mainly late Thursday. When the cold front comes through on Thursday, we expect some strong wind gusts along with it due to the clash of warm […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
821K+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy