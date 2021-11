New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list after a couple of false positive tests. However, the news is not all positive. The Giants also announced that Barkley will still be held out Week 9 vs the Las Vegas Raiders. As noted by ESPN Staff Writer Jordan Raanan, “He will miss another game in part because the false positives limited his opportunities to get on the field this week.”

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO